Skip Bayless rips Joe Milton as “the flip side of Shedeur Sanders” after QB’s struggles vs Rams

Dallas Cowboys rookie quarterback Joe Milton III's performance raised some concerns as the team lost 31–21 to the Los Angeles Rams in the preseason opener. While preseason games don't count for everything, they are still important, especially for a young QB's development.

On Friday, Sports commentator Skip Bayless posted a YouTube video titled "Watching Joe Milton Makes Me Nervous." In the video, he compared Milton to Cleveland Browns rookie Shedeur Sanders, a player the Cowboys passed on in the draft.

“Watching Joe Milton try to play quarterback the other night against the Rams, I couldn’t help thinking, I sure hope Dak stays healthy all season," Bayless said.

"Joe Milton is the flip side of Shedeur Sanders. He’s a huge young man with a huge arm, but one who struggles to play the hardest position in all of sports. He just doesn’t have Shedeur’s feel for the position... Shedeur’s command, poise, and consistent, deadly accuracy.

"Watching Shedeur play quarterback makes me comfortable; watching Joe Milton makes me nervous.”

Bayless noted that Dallas traded away a pick that could have landed Sanders to acquire receiver Jonathan Mingo.

With Prescott healthy, Milton is expected to remain in a backup role. But as Bayless made clear, if Prescott were to miss time, confidence in Milton’s ability to lead the offense would be in short supply.

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer, however, isn't worried about Milton. He told reporters:

"Under no circumstance am I panicked or worried about Joe Milton. Joe Milton played really well in the second half, he did some really good things. He calmed down, he figured it out."

Joe Milton set to start against Ravens after elbow injury

On Thursday, head coach Brian Schottenheimer confirmed that Joe Milton will start Saturday’s preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens. Milton left last week’s preseason opener against the Los Angeles Rams with an elbow injury but has been cleared to play.

In his debut outing, Milton went 17-of-29 for 143 yards, a touchdown and an interception, and added 22 rushing yards before he was replaced by Will Grier.

Alongside Milton, rookie guard Tyler Booker will get the start as Dallas continues to evaluate young talent during the preseason. The Cowboys will look to see progress across the board before final roster decisions are made later this month.

Saturday’s game kicks off at 4 p.m. ET in Baltimore.

