Is James Robinson playing today vs Rams in Week 13? Update on RB's status

Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson has been dealing with knee and heel injuries for a few weeks now. Robinson did sit out Week 9 with a heel injury but has been able to play through it since.

James Robinson did play last Sunday in the Week 12 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. Robinson had 17 carries for 86 yards rushing.

There were points in last week's game when Robinson wasn't on the field with the Jaguars offense, which led to questions for head coach Urban Meyer. Meyer said after the game that he, too, wasn't sure why Robinson wasn't on the field when the Jaguars were in the red zone, which seemed perplexing from the head coach.

Throughout the week, Robinson didn't practice much. Heading into the weekend, it was reported that James Robinson was a game-time decision and would test his heel and knee before the game to see if he was good to go.

By Sunday morning, though, it appeared that Robinson's status against the Los Angeles Rams had become a bit clearer.

Is James Robinson playing in Week 13 against the Rams?

NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson would be active today against the Los Angeles Rams. Robinson was due to test his heels and knees in pregame warmups to see if he would be ready to go, but apparently Robinson feels healthy enough to take the field and be productive for the Jags this afternoon.

James Robinson is still listed as questionable but wants to try and play through his recent injuries and take the field against the Rams. WIth that said, it's not clear how much playing time that Robinson will have on Sunday afternoon.

If the Jaguars decide to limit Robinson's playing time or he can't go four quarters, Carlos Hyde would take then take the majority of the snaps.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson had a standout rookie season in 2020. Robinson rushed for over 1,000 yards and seven touchdowns.

Robinson's role was a little cloudy going into the 2021 NFL season after the Jacksonville Jaguars drafted Travis Etienne. But due to an injury, Etienne's rookie season ended in just the second preseason game.

Robinson has 129 rushes for 654 yards and seven touchdowns in ten games so far this season.

