Is James Robinson playing tonight against the Bills in Week 9? 

The Jacksonville Jaguars haven't had much go their way this season, but James Robinson has been a bright spot. Robinson had a tremendous 2020 season, rushing for 1,070 yards on 4.5 yards per tote.

This season, Robinson has taken his game to a whole new level. He's improved his yards per carry to 5.5 and has the NFL's eighth-most rushing yards with 484.

The Jaguars haven't had a lot of optimism this season outside of the second-year star running back.

Unfortunately for them, James Robinson suffered an ankle injury in Week 8 against the Seattle Seahawks. The Jaguars aren't optimistic that Robinson will play in Week 9 in a challenging matchup with the Buffalo Bills.

James Robinson is officially questionable to play against the Bills.

ESPN's NFL insider Adam Schefter tweeted Sunday that the Jaguars aren't feeling good about Robinson's chances of playing. He will partake in warmups before the game before the Jaguars make an official decision on his status.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Jaguars don’t sound optimistic that RB James Robinson will play Sunday due to the ankle injury that has him questionable, but they want to test him in pre-game warmups before making any decisions, per source. Jaguars don’t sound optimistic that RB James Robinson will play Sunday due to the ankle injury that has him questionable, but they want to test him in pre-game warmups before making any decisions, per source.

Robinson didn't participate in practice Wednesday or Thursday. On Friday, he managed to participate but only in a limited capacity. With a practice report like this, the odds of Robinson playing aren't high.

The Jaguars already have an insurmountable foe in the Bills. The Bills defense is number one in the NFL in points per game allowed and sixth in rushing yards per carry allowed.

The Bills' front-seven has been one of the more improved position groups across the entire NFL this season. The secondary is playing lights out, which will truly test how far Trevor Lawrence has come in his development.

Lawrence hasn't set the world on fire as the number one overall pick. He has had moments of impressive throws that are difficult for any quarterback to make.

But for every good throw, he often makes a bad one that results in a costly interception.

Carlos Hyde will replace James Robinson against the Bills.

Carlos Hyde is a veteran NFL running back who has breakout speed when he gets in the open field. However, he isn't nearly as strong as Robinson and can't make the same cuts and moves to cause separation.

Robinson has been the best running back in Jacksonville since Maurice Jones-Drew. The dropoff from Robinson to Hyde could be steeper than some may realize.

Michael DiRocco @ESPNdirocco James Robinson is the first Jaguars running back to rush for more than 100 yards in the first half of a game since Maurice Jones-Drew in 2006, per ESPN Stats & Info. James Robinson is the first Jaguars running back to rush for more than 100 yards in the first half of a game since Maurice Jones-Drew in 2006, per ESPN Stats & Info.

The Jaguars will hope for the best during Robinson's pregame warmups. But Urban Meyer has to have a backup plan in place to give the Jaguars a chance.

Edited by LeRon Haire