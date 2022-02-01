Is Jim Harbaugh the right fit as Vikings HC?

Jim Harbaugh has emerged as a potential candidate to take over as the next head coach of the Minnesota Vikings. They fired their former head coach Mike Zimmer immediately following the 2021 NFL season and have been conducting interviews ever since.

Harbaugh was not included in the initial round of interviews but his name has now officially been thrown into the mix.

The Vikings conducted many interviews during their initial search before narrowing it down to three finalists for the job that would come in for a second interview. The three that received call backs are 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell and Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris.

Jim Harbaugh now appears to be the fourth finalist.

Harbaugh met with the Vikings' new general manager, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, to discuss the position. The two of them are familiar with each other, as they worked together in San Francisco with the 49ers.

Harbaugh was the head coach while Adofo-Mensah was a team executive. Now they may reunite in Minnesota.

Jeremy Fowler @JFowlerESPN Jim Harbaugh conveyed legitimate interest in the Vikings' head-coaching job during his interview with the team, per source, with Minnesota coming away feeling Harbaugh is ready for a return to the NFL. As of now, he's still considered in the mix for that job. Jim Harbaugh conveyed legitimate interest in the Vikings' head-coaching job during his interview with the team, per source, with Minnesota coming away feeling Harbaugh is ready for a return to the NFL. As of now, he's still considered in the mix for that job.

This was the first time Harbaugh has officially interviewed for a vacancy in the NFL since leaving the San Francisco 49ers to take the Michigan Wolverines head coaching job.

There have been many rumors of him returning to the NFL since then, but this is his first actual interview.

That makes it fair to assume that's legitimately interested in returning and is now closer than ever before.

Should the Vikings hire Jim Harbaugh?

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh

Jim Harbaugh would be a huge victory for the Minnesota Vikings if they are able to land him. He has developed winning programs everywhere that he has been a head coach, including college football and the NFL.

His college head coaching career included stops at the University of San Diego, Stanford University and the University of Michigan. He combined for an overall 119-51 record with three Bowl Game victories.

His head coaching career in the NFL only lasted four seasons and was extremely successful. He has never had a losing season with the San Francisco 49ers while combining for an overall 49-22-1 record, including the postseason.

He won two division titles, made three NFL Playoffs, appeared in three Conference Championship games and won one of them. He lost Super Bowl XLVII against Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, who is his brother.

Vikeologist™ @Vikeologist Jim Harbaugh as the next head coach of the Minnesota @Vikings Jim Harbaugh as the next head coach of the Minnesota @Vikings? https://t.co/Au4LaI7HBc

Jim Harbaugh is a proven winner who has been successful as head coach everywhere he has gone. He is the only finalist for the Vikings job with NFL head coaching experience.

Also Read Article Continues below

They already have a talented roster and expect to compete for a spot in the NFL Playoffs next season. Harbaugh can help them get there while significantly raising the ceiling on their overall future.

Edited by LeRon Haire