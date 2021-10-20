"Whistling in the graveyard" - Ravens HC John Harbaugh believes Lamar Jackson has silenced his critics with early-season performances

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson continues to have critics. This past summer, many believed that the National Football League had Jackson and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes 'figured out.' Alluding to the fact that their run of success may be over.

One of Lamar Jackson's biggest supporters, none other than his very own head coach, John Harbaugh, is tired of hearing the doubts that surround his young quarterback.

B/R Gridiron @brgridiron 35-8 as a starting QB.There is no “figuring out” Lamar Jackson. 35-8 as a starting QB.There is no “figuring out” Lamar Jackson. https://t.co/AfQQVciYQj

Ravens HC John Harbaugh believes that Lamar Jackson is silencing his critics

The Baltimore Ravens may have started the season with an overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, but haven't looked back since. The Ravens have now won five consecutive games, including wins over the Kansas City Chiefs, Detroit Lions, Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts and the Los Angeles Chargers.

On Monday, Baltimore Ravens head coach, John Harbaugh, didn't want to hear reporters talk about how the rest of the NFL has figured out Lamar Jackson. Harbaugh told reporters:

"If you're looking for your headline here, I think the people who make those statements are kind of whistling in the graveyard just a little bit," Harbaugh said Monday. "It doesn't have any meaning. Anybody who knows X's and O's are rolling their eyes when they hear something like that."

The Ravens have had a winning record while Jackson has been leading the offense. It also seems that Baltimore is capable of making any necessary changes to the offensive game plan when teams have so-called "figured Jackson out."

Harbaugh also said he doesn't believe there is an answer to their offense as far as opposing defensive schemes go. He also said that the Ravens are playing differently than other teams in the NFL.

"I don't think once somebody does something -- some X-and-O idea -- all of a sudden that's the answer," Harbaugh said. "We've kind of been saying that for three years now. There is no answer. You've got to play well. You've got to execute. Whoever executes better and makes plays, really, in the end is going to win. It's less about figuring somebody out."

After Sunday's big win over the Chargers, Lamar Jackson currently has more wins than any other quarterback 25 years of age and younger with a 35-8 record, a new NFL record for the number of wins at that age.

Jamison Hensley @jamisonhensley Lamar Jackson is first player in NFL history with 400 yards passing, 4 TD passes, 0 INTs and 50 yards rushing in a single game Lamar Jackson is first player in NFL history with 400 yards passing, 4 TD passes, 0 INTs and 50 yards rushing in a single game

Lamar Jackson is also off to a hot start this season in both the passing and rushing game. Jackson is sixth in passing with 1,686 yards and seventh in rushing with 392 yards. Jackson also has nine touchdowns on the season. His success comes at a time when the Baltimore Ravens offense has been ravished by injuries that include signing three veteran running backs and not having rookie wide receiver Rashod Bateman make his debut until Week 6.

The Baltimore Ravens will host division rival Cincinnati Bengals, who are 4-2, on Sunday afternoon.

