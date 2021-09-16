Lamar Jackson vs Patrick Mahomes: Can Ravens QB end winless streak against Chiefs superstar?

The Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens had tough Week 1 matchups that ended differently and how. The Chiefs registered a comeback win over the Cleveland Browns in a tense affair, while the Ravens lost their lead with an overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes have met three times in their young careers. Mahomes's Chiefs have won all three meetings. Will it be any different in Week 2 this year?

Jamison Hensley @jamisonhensley Sammy Watkins on Lamar Jackson vs. Patrick Mahomes: "I’m definitely looking at it that way like, ‘Man, Lamar needs to win.’ He’s been doing a great job in this league with how he’s carrying himself. I just think it’s time for him to take that next hump and try to get a win." Sammy Watkins on Lamar Jackson vs. Patrick Mahomes: "I’m definitely looking at it that way like, ‘Man, Lamar needs to win.’ He’s been doing a great job in this league with how he’s carrying himself. I just think it’s time for him to take that next hump and try to get a win."

Can Lamar Jackson finally lead the Ravens to a win over the Chiefs?

Two of the three meetings between the two former NFL MVPs have taken place at Arrowhead Stadium. The last time the teams met was at M&T Bank Stadium where this week's matchup will take place. The Chiefs had an easier win in Baltimore than they did at home in Kansas City.

Both Jackson and Mahomes have respect for each other and the careers they are building for themselves.

Sky Sports NFL @SkySportsNFL 🗣️ "It's not about me and Mahomes"



Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes look ahead to this weekend's clash between the Ravens and the Chiefs. 🗣️ "It's not about me and Mahomes"



Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes look ahead to this weekend's clash between the Ravens and the Chiefs. https://t.co/wsAVaxRcV1

Jackson will have his hands full Sunday night against the Chiefs defense. The Ravens have numerous injuries on both sides of the ball, but most significantly in the running back room. Baltimore has lost J.K. Dobbins, Justice Hill and Gus Edwards to season-ending injuries. The Ravens signed Le'Veon Bell, Devonta Freeman and Latavius Murray to make up for those injuries.

Jackson is an established runner himself, but in order to get a win over the Chiefs, he will need some help. The Ravens offense will also need to get some semblance of a passing game underway as well. The Ravens did sign former Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins this offseason, which could be the key to the Ravens' success on Sunday night.

Also Read

The Ravens offensive line is also going to need to help Jackson if he is going to get one over the Chiefs. On Monday night against the Las Vegas Raiders, Jackson was pressured over 54% of the time. In comparison, in Super Bowl LV, when Patrick Mahomes was left scrambling against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense, he was pressured just over 50% of the time. Meaning that Jackson was pressured even more, ever so slightly.

Lamar Jackson will eventually get his win over the Kansas City Chiefs, but this season may not be his chance, considering all of the adversity he and his team are currently going through. The Baltimore Ravens have had the worst luck when it comes to injuries early in the season, and Week 2 doesn't look too bright for Lamar Jackson and company. Stranger things have happened in the NFL, though.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha