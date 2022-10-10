Is Jimmy Garoppolo playing tonight vs Panthers in week 5?

As training camp started this past summer, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo essentially lost his starting job. The San Francisco 49ers had announced that they were ready to move on with second-year quarterback Trey Lance. Stating that the former starter was available for a trade, although offseason shoulder surgery had hindered the quarterback from being dealt.

Garoppolo started the 2022 NFL season as the QB2 for the 49ers, but was soon needed as the starter once again. In Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks, Lance suffered a season-ending ankle injury that required surgery. Putting the former starting quarterback back in his old job, leading the San Francisco 49ers offense.

Now, the 49ers sit at 2-2 tied with the rest of the NFC West and the quarterback is clearly playing for a starting job for next season, wherever that may be.

Will Jimmy Garoppolo start for the 49ers on Sunday?

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will start for the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday afternoon. The San Francisco 49ers are coming off a 24-9 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night. He is now 7-0 against the Rams in his career.

Through two starts this season, he has thrown for 604 yards and three touchdowns with just one interception. The 49ers made the cross-country trip to Bank of America Stadium to take on Baker Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers are currently 1-3 on the 2022 NFL season.

Did QB Jimmy Garoppolo almost get traded to the Panthers?

While speaking about the upcoming matchup against the Carolina Panthers, Jimmy Garoppolo gave some insight into the offseason trade talks that he was involved in. The 30 year old quarterback said that the Carolina Panthers nearly traded for him during the offseason. This was clearly before they decided to trade for Baker Mayfield from the Cleveland Browns.

“I think we were advancing with a couple different teams. Nothing obviously came to fruition. The Panthers were top of the list, I would say, one of the top couple. But I’m glad things worked out. I’m here, so I’m focused on this stuff now.”

Although the Carolina Panthers may have been interested, the quarterback appears to be content with staying with the 49ers.

Last season, the quarterback led the 49ers to the NFC Championship game despite dealing with a torn ligament in his thumb and a shoulder injury. This was a big concern for many teams as they had trade discussions.

