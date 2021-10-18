Is Josh Allen playing tonight against Titans?

Last season, Josh Allen and the the Buffalo Bills had one of their most successful seasons since 1995 and still came up short of their Super Bowl aspirations by losing the AFC title game to the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

There were high expectations for Josh Allen and his team heading into the 2021 NFL season. In Week 1, the Buffalo Bills played a sloppy game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, starting the season 0-1.

But since that loss, Allen and the Bills have seemed nearly unstoppable and will now travel to Nashville to face the Tennessee Titans in a Week 6 Monday Night showdown.

Is Josh Allen playing tonight against the Titans?

Josh Allen will lead his team onto the field Monday night against a Tennessee Titans team that has caused the Bills some problems in recent years. This will be Josh Allen's 50th NFL game of his young career.

The Bills enter the night at 5-1 and the Titans are 3-2.

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a double-digit win against the Kansas City Chiefs last week, which seemed like a redemption game for Josh Allen. The Bills were finally able to get a win over a Chiefs team that defeated the Bills twice in 2020.

Now, the Bills are turning their attention to the Titans. The Titans haulted the Bills winning streak last season with a dominant 42-16 win. It was just one of the few blemishes that the Buffalo Bills' 2020 season had.

Josh Allen may have gotten off to a slow start this season but has already thrown for 1,370 yards and 12 touchdowns through the first five games. Josh Allen's favorite target this season seems to be veteran Emmanuel Sanders.

Although Stefon Diggs was Allen's primary receiver last season, it seems that Sanders has started to emerge as Josh Allen's new top wide receiver.

The Buffalo Bills defense enters Week 6 as one of the best in the National Football League. The Bills have shut out both the Miami Dolphins 35-0 and the Houston Texans 40-0 and held the rest of their opponents to an average of 12 points per game.

With the Tennessee Titans' offense struggling with injuries to their receivers and an offensive line that has had good and bad moments, the Buffalo Bills may find redemption for the second week in a row before heading for their Week 7 bye week.

