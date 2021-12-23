Is Julio Jones playing tonight vs San Francisco 49ers in Week 16? Latest on Titans WR's availability 

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones has been dealing with a hamstring injury for most of this season. Last week, Jones was active to start against the Tennessee Titans, but the lingering hamstring issue took him out of the game.

Julio Jones was then considered a non-participant in the Titans' first two practices this week, as the team prepares for a short week against the San Francisco 49ers tonight in primetime.

With the possibility of fellow wide receiver A.J. Brown possibly coming back from a chest injury tonight, will the Tennessee Titans have their wide receiver duo back together?

Is WR Julio Jones playing tonight vs. 49ers?

Tennessee Titans v Los Angeles Rams

Despite exiting the Week 15 matchup early at Heinz Field against the Pittsburgh Steelers, wide receiver Julio Jones was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

He entered Thursday as questionable, but it seems that barring any unforeseen issues, Julio Jones will take the field tonight against the Steelers.

Eric Branch @Eric_Branch #Titans could have Pro Bowl WRs A.J. Brown and Julio Jones play together for just the seventh time this season. Jones wasn’t on final injury report despite leaving last Sunday’s loss to the Steelers with hamstring injury. Brown (chest) could be activated from IR Thursday. #49ers #Titans could have Pro Bowl WRs A.J. Brown and Julio Jones play together for just the seventh time this season. Jones wasn’t on final injury report despite leaving last Sunday’s loss to the Steelers with hamstring injury. Brown (chest) could be activated from IR Thursday. #49ers

Julio Jones was placed on the Injured Reserve in Week 9 due to a hamstring injury and returned to action just a few weeks ago. In his first game back off the IR, Julio Jones had four catches for 33 yards against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 14.

Before leaving the Week 15 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Julio Jones had just one target and no receptions.

In his first season with the Titans, Julio Jones has 25 receptions for 369 receiving yards and has yet to score his first touchdown with his new team.

The San Francisco 49ers secondary hasn't been strong as of late, so Jones could be in for a productive game if he does in fact play a majority of the offensive snaps tonight.

The Tennessee Titans are 9-5, just one game ahead of the Indianapolis Colts for the AFC South Division lead.

A win on Thursday is crucial for the Titans, especially with the Colts playing the Arizona Cardinals, who are also fighting for playoff position in the NFC.

A win for the Tennessee Titans would get the team one step closer to clinching the AFC South division title.

