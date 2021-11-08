Is Khalil Herbert playing tonight vs Steelers in Week 9?

The Chicago Bears travel to Heinz Field for a primetime showdown against the red-hot Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football. One of their biggest surprises this season hasn't been the rookie quarterback, but instead, rookie running back Khalil Herbert.

Khalil Herbert was originally drafted by the Chicago Bears in the sixth-round of the NFL Draft so that he could contribute to the special teams aspect of the roster. However, the Bears have used Herbert as more of an offensive weapon, allowing the rookie to make a name for himself.

Now, facing a tough Pittsburgh Steelers defense, how will Herbert fare on Monday night?

Field Yates @FieldYates The Bears offense hasn't had a ton of bright spots, but rookie RB Khalil Herbert is one of them. The Bears offense hasn't had a ton of bright spots, but rookie RB Khalil Herbert is one of them. https://t.co/vWbv6v6bY4

Is Khalil Herbert playing tonight vs the Steelers?

The Bears are 3-5 as they head to Heinz Field to face off against the Steelers, who are currently riding a three-game winning streak.

The Bears have been without running backs David Montgomery, Damien Williams and Tarik Cohen. Herbert has made a name for himself so far this season with 81 rushing attempts for 351 yards and one touchdown.

The Chicago Bears are expected to activate Montgomery in time for tonight's Monday Night Football matchup. So what does that mean for Khalil Herbert's playing time? While Herbert's playing time could take a hit, he has given the Bears coaching staff plenty of reasons to continue to use Herbert in an extended capacity.

Bears running back's coach Michael Pitre had nothing but praise for the rookie quarterback. He said:

“He prepares like a pro. He takes advantage of the opportunity. He’s not afraid to ask questions. And most importantly, he’s having fun playing football, I think all those things combined and just how he works, it’s created a great opportunity for him to step in and help this football team.”

The 23-year-old, who started the season as a potential fourth running back on the depth chart, has now shown the Bears and their fans that he could be their main running back in the future.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Depending on the amount of playing time Herbert gets on Monday night, he will surely have his hands full against the Steelers' dominant defense. Even if he ends up splitting time with Montgomery, Herbert should be on the field for a majority of the offensive snaps for the Bears. It will offer rookie quarterback Justin Fields a reliable offensive weapon that he has become accustomed to playing in the last few weeks.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar