Is Kyler Murray playing tonight vs 49ers in Week 9?

Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals were undefeated until a Week 8 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football. Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals have now had ten days to prepare for the divisional rival San Francisco 49ers on Sunday afternoon.

The Arizona Cardinals looked as if they were making a comeback last Thursday night with just a minute remaining in regulation. On the final drive, Kyler Murray injured his ankle and had a visible limp as he tried to drive the Cardinals downfield for a possible game-winner.

Ankle injury and all, Murray continued to play until a pass that was intended for Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green was intercepted in what appeared to be a missed communication between Murray and Green.

Is QB Kyler Murray playing Week 9 vs. 49ers?

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has been trying to get his sprained ankle healed all week. He hasn't practiced all week, and the odds don't seem to be in his favor of making the start against the 49ers.

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said that Kyler Murray will still be listed as questionable entering Sunday. Murray will go through pre-game warmups as usual and test it to see if he can play.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Cardinals’ QB Kyler Murray, listed as questionable for today due to a sprained ankle, is expected to test his injury in pre-game warmups before Arizona makes a final decision on his status. Cardinals want to be careful. If Murray can’t start, Colt McCoy will. Cardinals’ QB Kyler Murray, listed as questionable for today due to a sprained ankle, is expected to test his injury in pre-game warmups before Arizona makes a final decision on his status. Cardinals want to be careful. If Murray can’t start, Colt McCoy will.

If there isn't any issue, Murray will start against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. If Murray is still bothered by the sprained ankle and he and the Arizona Cardinals don't feel that he can play on it, then the offense will be in the hands of veteran backup quarterback Colt McCoy.

Colt McCoy has been taking first-team reps all week in practice and is said to be ready to play if Kyler Murray can't make the start. Murray has apparently expressed to the Cardinals that he wants to start on Sunday, but the team wants to be careful with him as to not cause a worse injury so that he can be 100% healthy down the stretch when the Cardinals will need him most.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet #AZCardinals QB Kyler Murray, who didn’t practice this week because of an ankle injury, will try to go, but there isn’t a ton of optimism for it, sources say. Colt McCoy took all the first-team reps and is ready. No one has ruled Murray out, but it appears to be an uphill battle. #AZCardinals QB Kyler Murray, who didn’t practice this week because of an ankle injury, will try to go, but there isn’t a ton of optimism for it, sources say. Colt McCoy took all the first-team reps and is ready. No one has ruled Murray out, but it appears to be an uphill battle.

Not only could the Arizona Cardinals be without quarterback Kyler Murray, the team could also be without wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Murray has had an excellent start to the 2021 season. He and the Cardinals were off to a hot 7-0 start and were the only remaining undefeated team until last week.

The 24 year-old has thrown for over 2,200 yards and 17 touchdowns while rushing for another 147 yards and three touchdowns.

