Is Lamar Jackson playing against the LA Rams today?

Lamar Jackson's injured ankle couldn't have come at a worse time for the Baltimore Ravens. Jackson suffered a bone bruise in his ankle in Week 14 against the Cleveland Browns. Jackson has missed the past two weeks and could miss Week 17 against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Ravens have hit a rough patch in their season. They've lost four consecutive games, as injuries and positive COVID-19 tests have mounted. Jackson can typically mask weaknesses on his team when healthy. But if he doesn't play, Tyler Huntley has his work cut out for him against the Rams.

Lamar Jackson is questionable to play against the Rams

Lamar Jackson is carted off vs. Browns

According to Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, Lamar Jackson is questionable. The 2019 MVP practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday for the first time since he suffered the injury. But missing practice Thursday and Friday isn't a good sign regarding his availability.

Inside Injuries @InsideInjuries Lamar Jackson is officially questionable. He practiced Wednesday but didn’t look good doing it. He then missed practice Thursday and Friday. The #Ravens QB is battling a bone bruise in his ankle, which needs more time to heal. Tough to play through. Lamar Jackson is officially questionable. He practiced Wednesday but didn’t look good doing it. He then missed practice Thursday and Friday. The #Ravens QB is battling a bone bruise in his ankle, which needs more time to heal. Tough to play through.

Huntley has handled himself well as the backup to Jackson, and he plays a similar style of football. In a start against the Green Bay Packers, Huntley did all he could to lead a comeback. Ultimately, they lost by just one point. In his other start this season, he led the team to a 16-13 win.

But the Rams are a different team than the Packers and Bears. The Rams defense wrecks havoc weekly with Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey playing dominantly. When Von Miller finds his footing in his role, the ceiling for the Rams is a Super Bowl title.

Huntley could also be without Marquise Brown, who is questionable with an illness. That would be another significant loss for the injury-depleted team.

Lamar Jackson will have a lot to prove when he returns to the lineup. The three-time Pro Bowler has had a forgettable season. His numbers are poorer than last year when he didn't make the Pro Bowl. Yet somehow, he made it over the likes of Mac Jones and Joe Burrow.

𝘿𝙚𝙫𝙤𝙣 @stantxx Mac Jones Season Stats:

——————————————-

Passing Yards: 3,168 ✅

TD: 18✅

INT: 10✅

QBR: 52.2✅

Comp%: 69✅

Pro Bowl:❌



Lamar Jackson Season Stats:

——————————————-

Passing Yards: 2,882❌

TD: 16❌

INT: 13❌

QBR: 50❌

Comp%: 64.2❌

Pro Bowl: ✅



But time could be running out for Jackson to prove people who doubt his Pro Bowl nod wrong this season. There are just two weeks left in the regular season, and the Ravens could see their playoff hopes crushed if they lose to the Rams.

Jackson is due for a contract extension soon, as next year is his fifth season. He's not in danger of being let go by the Ravens, who appear all-in on him as their guy for the next decade. But after a poor season, 2022 will need to be a pivotal year in Jackson's development.

