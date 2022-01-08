Is Micah Parsons playing tonight against Eagles?

You'd be hard-pressed to find many defensive rookies in NFL history who changed their franchise's trajectory as fast as Micah Parsons. The Penn State product wasn't the Dallas Cowboys' first or even second choice in the 2021 draft. But the do-it-all linebacker is arguably the most versatile defensive rookie ever.

Unfortunately for the 11-5 Cowboys, they'll be without Parsons in Week 18, as he was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday. He won't be available against the Philadelphia Eagles but will be back and ready to go next week for the wild-card round.

Micah Parsons is out today against the Eagles

Dallas Cowboys v Los Angeles Chargers

Micah Parsons may not be available, but the Cowboys are still opened as 3.5 point betting favorites over the Eagles. The Eagles clinched a wild-card spot last week with their win. As a result, they may choose to rest their starters in Week 18. When asked what his plan was, Eagles head coach Nike Sirianni said,

“That’s still something that we’re discussing and we’re working through. So, everybody is ready to go. Even the guys that are out of the building right now are ready to go this week because of the preparation that we’ve had by everybody throughout the week.”

Regardless of what the Eagles do, the Cowboys are playing to win. They've clinched the division but could potentially finish anywhere between the two and four seeds in the playoffs.

Not having Parsons in Week 18 will be a blow to a defense that's one of the NFL's most fearsome units. Parsons has 13 sacks, the third-most by a rookie in NFL history. His pass-rushing grade is the best in the NFL, trumping the likes of T.J. Watt and Myles Garrett.

PFF @PFF



0 TDs allowed in coverage (284 snaps)



88.7 PFF Grade (1st among all LBs)



93.0 pass-rushing grade (Best in NFL) Micah Parsons this season:0 TDs allowed in coverage (284 snaps)88.7 PFF Grade (1st among all LBs)93.0 pass-rushing grade (Best in NFL) Micah Parsons this season:⭐️ 0 TDs allowed in coverage (284 snaps) ⭐️ 88.7 PFF Grade (1st among all LBs)⭐️ 93.0 pass-rushing grade (Best in NFL) https://t.co/Lq7G9IVzuU

What makes Parsons a different breed of a player is that he's a linebacker who happens to be among the best pass rushers in the game. His coverage skills are outstanding as well. He also posses the speed to cover wide receivers in the slot and a blend of physicality and strength to cover tight ends.

Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has the ultimate chess piece in Parsons. He can play in the slot, pressure quarterbacks, or stuff the run. It's cliche to say a player doesn't have any weaknesses, but we've yet to see one from Parsons.

By missing Week 18, Micah Parsons's defensive player of the year campaign is likely over. If Watt breaks Michael Strahan's sack record, one imagines the award is basically in the bag for the Pittsburgh Steelers star.

Also Read Article Continues below

However, Parsons is still shoo-in to win defensive rookie of the year, no matter who the Cowboys face in the postseason, Parsons will be the variable every opposing coach will have a hard time planning against for a very long time to come.

Edited by David Nyland