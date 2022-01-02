Is Mike Evans playing today against the Jets?

Mike Evans is one of the most consistent wide receivers in the NFL and has been so for eight seasons. Since Evans entered the league in 2014, he's topped 1,000 yards every season and is one of Tom Brady's most trusted targets.

But due to an injured hamstring, Evans' status for this week has been uncertain.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers face the New York Jets in Week 17. Having lost Chris Godwin to a torn ACL, Evans will shoulder more responsibility for the rest of the season.

Luckily for Brady and the Bucs, Evans has healed up enough to play.

Mike Evans is playing today against the Jets

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that Mike Evans will play Sunday. However, it will be in a limited capacity, meaning Antonio Brown will be Brady's number one option throughout the game.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Buccaneers’ wide receiver Mike Evans, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a hamstring injury, is expected to play in a limited capacity vs. the Jets, per sources. Buccaneers’ wide receiver Mike Evans, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a hamstring injury, is expected to play in a limited capacity vs. the Jets, per sources.

Mike Evans is as durable as they come and has never had a long-term injury in his career. He's missed just eight games in his eight-year career, but hamstring injuries are profound and can linger.

Just ask Julio Jones, who has had a disappointing season with the Tennessee Titans due to a nagging hamstring injury.

As for Evans, the three-time Pro Bowler was a limited participant in practice Friday. He was a member of the COVID-19 list Wednesday and Thursday as well.

Brady will need Evans to produce in some capacity, as Brown has also dealt with an injury all week.

Brown is nursing a bad ankle, an injury that makes it painful to run and make cuts. He's only played in six games this season due to health and disciplinary reasons.

But he's a substantial factor in the Bucs offense and has over 100 receiving yards in three of those games.

NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS Most games with 10+ receptions in NFL history



Antonio Brown 23

Andre Johnson 22

Julio Jones 19

Brandon Marshall 19

3 players tied 18 Most games with 10+ receptions in NFL historyAntonio Brown 23Andre Johnson 22Julio Jones 19Brandon Marshall 193 players tied 18 https://t.co/zsS06Cy0pv

Mike Evans could have a big day against the Jets despite his injury. The Jets give up the fifth-most passing yards per game in the NFL.

Evans is best known for making contested and physical catches. He is strong and fast enough in the open field to earn additional yards after the catch.

The star receiver is trying to extend his record of consecutive seasons in a row with 1,000 receiving yards. The fact that he's on pace for an eighth straight 1,000-yard season is unprecedented and speaks to his greatness.

Field Yates @FieldYates The Bucs have activated WR Mike Evans from the COVID-19 list.



We'll see if he plays Sunday (hamstring), but Evans is just 101 yards away from his 8th straight 1,000-yard season to begin his career.



His 7 straight is already the longest to begin a career in NFL history. The Bucs have activated WR Mike Evans from the COVID-19 list. We'll see if he plays Sunday (hamstring), but Evans is just 101 yards away from his 8th straight 1,000-yard season to begin his career.His 7 straight is already the longest to begin a career in NFL history.

While no game is ever easy, the Buccanners drew the Jets at the right time with their injury woes. Evans' long-term health will be paramount to the Buccaneers' chances of repeating in the Super Bowl.

Edited by LeRon Haire