Is Nick Bosa playing tonight against Packers?

Nick Bosa suffered a concussion in the San Francisco 49ers' game against the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs. He was unable to participate in the 49ers' first practice session of the week on Tuesday but has since been upgraded.

Nick Bosa was able to log a limited practice session on Wednesday before getting into full practice on Thursday. He has cleared all concussion protocols and is no longer listed on the official injury report. He will be active and ready to go when the 49ers face off against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs on Saturday night at 8:15 EST at Lambeau Field.

Nick Bosa is officially active for the 49ers' game against the Packers in the Divisional Round

The San Francisco 49ers will be happy to have Nick Bosa active for their playoff matchup against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday night. He is one of the best overall players on their team. He is one of the leaders of their defensive unit and is the best pass rusher that they have on their roster.

Bosa has been a force to be reckoned with on the edge of the 49ers defense. He has recorded 16 total sacks and forced four fumbles during the 2021 NFL season, including the playoffs. He dominated the sacks statistics for the 49ers defense, leading the team by a wide margin.

Arik Armstead and Arden Key have been the next two closest to Bosa in sacks this season, but they weren't particularly close. Armstead accumulated seven sacks in the 2021 season, including the playoffs, while Key recorded 6.5 total sacks. Bosa recorded more sacks than the two of them combined, demonstrating how important his presence is.

Bosa recorded 15.5 sacks during the 2021 regular season. It was the fourth most in the entire NFL this year, trailing only TJ Watt, Robert Quinn and Myles Garrett. Bosa is one of the premier pass rushers in the league and is an important factor to the overall success of the 49ers.

When the 49ers played the Packers during the 2021 regular season, Bosa was unable to record a sack against Aaron Rodgers. He will have another opportunity when the two teams face off in the Divisional Round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs on Saturday night.

