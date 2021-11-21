Is Patrick Mahomes a Dallas Cowboys fan? 

Patrick Mahomes will be the Cowboys' arch-enemy on Sunday when the Chiefs battle the Cowboys in one of the premier games of Week 11. However, Mahomes didn't always want to beat the Cowboys. When he was younger, he would have loved to play for the organization. Speaking to Forbes, Patrick Mahomes admitted to being a Cowboys fan growing up.

Patrick Mahomes' childhood quarterback? Tony Romo

Mahomes revealed that he idolized Cowboys star Tony Romo while growing up. He said:

“I was more [a fan of] Romo,” Mahomes said. “Aikman was right before me. So I got a lot of close playoff games but not a lot of wins. I was still a die-hard Cowboys fan growing up.”

Chiefs quarterback's fandom makes sense as the quarterback grew up in Tyler, Texas. Located just two hours away from Dallas, the Cowboys were the local team for Mahomes. Mahomes was a fan of Romo, which may surprise many to be the childhood quarterback that the 26-year-old looked up to.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Patrick Mahomes came dressed to play Sunday night.



Then he completed 35-of-50 passes for 406 yards, 5 TDs and 0 INTs.



Chiefs were only AFC West team to win Sunday. KC back in first place.



📸 @chiefs Patrick Mahomes came dressed to play Sunday night.Then he completed 35-of-50 passes for 406 yards, 5 TDs and 0 INTs.Chiefs were only AFC West team to win Sunday. KC back in first place.📸 @chiefs https://t.co/0G1fkUSiYF

Until recently, most quarterback prospects would say they grew up watching players who were famous in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Players like John Elway, Troy Aikman, and Jim Kelly were the typically mentioned players. However, it seems now that the quarterbacks today's youth watched are shifting to the era of the Manning brothers, Tom Brady, and Phillip Rivers and Tony Romo.

Jon Machota @jonmachota Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs said he doesn’t need to remind his son this week that Dak Prescott is his favorite QB, and not Patrick Mahomes. “He knows now. He better know.” Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs said he doesn’t need to remind his son this week that Dak Prescott is his favorite QB, and not Patrick Mahomes. “He knows now. He better know.” https://t.co/u1a5WwdWf4

Romo was famous for looking good during the regular season but ultimately almost never going anywhere in the playoffs. Romo won only two playoff games in total in his career. The other such "Romoism" was going 8-8 seemingly every other year. From 2011 to 2013, Romo went 24-23 in his games as a starter.

Today, Romo is the color commentator paired with Jim Nantz on CBS Sports. Romo has called several of Mahomes' games. He's joined the nation in utter amazement at some of the throws Mahomes has made in the last few years. However, he won't be calling Mahomes' game this Sunday, as Romo's predecessor Troy Aikman is expected to join Joe Buck in calling the game.

Dallas Cowboys v Seattle Seahawks

The Chiefs have an opportunity to make a statement in Sunday's game against the Cowboys. They've had a nice little winstreak over the Giants, a Rodgers-less Packers team, and a Raiders team in free fall. However, if they can beat a strong team like the 7-2 Cowboys, the Chiefs will have proven that they are back in 2020 fashion.

That said, if they lose, it may act as a final indication that the Chiefs won't be as good this season as they were in 2020.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar