Is Tee Higgins a free agent? 5 NFL teams that are perfect fit for WR

Tee Higgins' rookie-scale contract with the Cincinnati Bengals will end after the 2023 NFL season, making him a free agent. The team cannot exercise a fifth-year option for him because the Bengals took him in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Cincinnati can have him for another season if they offer him the franchise tag, projected to be $21,665,000 for wide receivers in 2024. However, Higgins must approve that offer. Otherwise, he can negotiate a long-term deal with the Bengals or other teams.

It could be an excellent deal, considering he must re-establish his case as an elite receiver. Last season, a hamstring injury hampered his production, leading to career lows in receptions (76), receiving yards (656), and touchdowns (five).

Likewise, the Bengals could offer Higgins a contract extension. But while they have an estimated $59 million cap space for the 2024 season, signing another long-term deal with Cincinnati might not happen. His camp will negotiate a deal based on prevailing market prices, which isn't cheap given how wideout salaries have escalated in recent years.

Therefore, once the free agency period starts in 2024, he could land with another team. Here are five teams that can give Tee Higgins the best chance of resurrecting his once-promising career.

Which teams will best suit Tee Higgins?

Before his forgettable 2023 season, Higgins had consecutive 1,000-yard seasons in 2021 and 2022. He was a vital part of the Cincinnati Bengals' march to the AFC Championship Game in both seasons. The former Clemson standout had 908 yards and six touchdowns in his rookie season.

However, Higgins' peak is far from over. While he had less than 700 receiving yards this season, he averaged a career-high 15.6 yards per catch and a decent 54.67 yards in 12 games played. Returning to full strength makes him a potent pass-catcher; these teams can highlight that capability.

1) Tennessee Titans

The Titans hired Brian Callahan as their new head coach. He was the former Bengals offensive coordinator since 2019. Signing with the Titans makes it easier for Tee Higgins to adjust to his new environment because he is already familiar with Callahan's offense.

Bringing him in gives Will Levis another viable target in the passing game. Pair him with DeAndre Hopkins, and the Titans have the makings of an explosive offense. It could be their way of transitioning from a run-first scheme with Derrick Henry to a pass-centric approach with Callahan.

Aside from his fit in Callahan's system, Higgins is a Tennessee native, making a potential signing with the Titans a homecoming decision.

2) Houston Texans

The Texans found a franchise quarterback in C.J. Stroud and great wide receivers in Nico Collins and Tank Dell. But while they aren't paying Collins and Dell top dollar yet, Houston can boost their offense even more by adding Tee Higgins.

That's a young but scary trio the Texans can have. Given their $69 million cap space, they can get it done. The Texans can secure Higgins for a few seasons while upgrading their talent in other positions, especially at running back and the offensive line.

3) Indianapolis Colts

Shane Steichen nearly led the Colts to a playoff berth with backup quarterback Gardner Minshew. While Anthony Richardson's return won't solve all their concerns, they can add another threat in Tee Higgins.

The Colts' $62 million cap space is more than enough to accommodate his potential asking price. Likewise, having Higgins line up with Michael Pittman Jr. and Josh Downs will create many headaches for opposing defensive coordinators.

4) New England Patriots

Tee Higgins will be part of the Patriots' new identity if he chooses to play here after they parted ways with long-time head coach Bill Belichick. The end of the six-time Super Bowl champion's era could translate to a shift from defense to offense.

The Patriots badly need production in the passing game, given that DeMario Douglas led the team with 561 receiving yards last season. New England must upgrade its offense if it wants to stay in contention with its division rivals (Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets). Landing Higgins could be a nice start to that revamp.

5) Kansas City Chiefs

Aside from the Bengals, the Chiefs are the best situation for Tee Higgins if he wants to remain a winner. If Patrick Mahomes has led the team to another AFC Championship Game with Rashee Rice and Travis Kelce as his only consistent targets, imagine how dangerous the Chiefs will be after adding Higgins.

Compared to other teams on this list, the Chiefs have a modest $28.4 million cap space for 2024. But once they are successful in getting Higgins, Kelce's burden will get lighter, lessening the chances of a devastating injury.