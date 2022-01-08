Is Trevon Diggs playing tonight against Eagles?

Trevon Diggs and his Dallas Cowboys (11-5) will end the regular season against division rivals the Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) later tonight at 8:15 p.m. EST.

The team has already locked up the NFC East crown and will now, perhaps, look to rest certain players with an upcoming playoff game next week.

With the recent uptick in positive COVID-19 cases, many will want to know if Trevon Diggs and his league-leading 11 interceptions will take the field in an attempt to tie or break the season record of 14.

Trevon Diggs is questionable for tonight's game

Denver Broncos v Dallas Cowboys

With Micah Parsons, Tyron Smith and Anthony Brown already on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Cowboys fans may have been wondering if Diggs will play tonight against the Eagles.

Although Trevon Diggs is not on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the cornerback is listed as questionable because of an illness that has yet to be specified.

Michael Gehlken @GehlkenNFL Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs and S Donovan Wilson are dealing with illness. Neither would have participated if the team practiced today. Their statuses will be monitored leading up to Saturday’s game at Eagles. Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs and S Donovan Wilson are dealing with illness. Neither would have participated if the team practiced today. Their statuses will be monitored leading up to Saturday’s game at Eagles.

If Trevon Diggs is unable to play, it will leave Jourdan Lewis and Kelvin Joseph to start as Anthony Brown, the other starting cornerback, has already been ruled out.

The good news for the Cowboys is that even a loss to the Eagles cannot drop them lower than fourth place, which is where they currently sit in the NFC playoff picture.

The Cowboys could, also, remain in the fourth slot if they win, along with victories from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams.

For the team to get the third seed, it would require a Dallas win, a win by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and losses by the Los Angeles Rams and the Arizona Cardinals.

For Dallas to earn the second seed in the NFC playoffs, they would need to win, along with losses by the Buccaneers, Rams and Cardinals.

How will the Cowboys fare in the playoffs?

Arizona Cardinals v Dallas Cowboys

For the first time in quite some time, the Dallas Cowboys appear to have solutions on both sides of the football. Despite a recent slump from quarterback Dak Prescott, the team is confident that he will pull through when it counts the most.

Offensively, the team is as stacked as they've been in a while. Ezekiel Elliott paces the running game, along with speedster Tony Pollard.

At receiver, the loss of Michael Gallup (torn ACL) has been eased by having Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb filling the void.

The defense is led by rookie linebacker-turned-pass rusher Micah Parsons. The leading candidate for Defensive Rookie of the Year has been a revelation this season, playing multiple positions as needed.

DeMarcus Lawrence's and Randall Gregory's return intensifies the pass rush while Diggs leads an opportunistic secondary.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Dallas Cowboys will take on the Philadelphia Eagles tonight at 8:15 p.m. EST on ABC.

Edited by Windy Goodloe