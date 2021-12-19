Urban Meyer's tenure with the Jacksonville Jaguars will go down as one of the biggest head coaching failures in NFL history. Meyer's success from college wasn't able to carry over to the professional level.

The head coach didn't have the right attitude on the sidelines and failed to adjust.

Meyer came clean on his 13 games as Jaguars head coach to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport Saturday. In a forthcoming interview conducted by Rapoport, Meyer spoke openly from the heart.

He answered whether he was returning to the coaching ranks on any level.

Is Urban Meyer returning to coaching? Former Jaguars coach provides new update

Urban Meyer wasn't able to maximize Trevor Lawrence's talent.

Urban Meyer told Rapoport that his status in coaching was to be determined. Meyer has connections across the college football landscape after being a head coach for 17 years.

But the question is whether any of his past assistants have any interest in offering Meyer a job.

Joey Kaufman @joeyrkaufman Urban Meyer told @RapSheet what he'll do next is "to be determined" after being fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars this week: nfl.com/news/former-ja…

Whether he gets another shot in college is to be determined. But we're not likely to ever see Urban Meyer in the NFL again.

One of Meyer's issues was how he handled losing.

Losing is a fact of life in the NFL, but it is something Meyer didn't do much of in college. In seven seasons as Ohio State's head coach, he lost just nine games.

Meyer let losing get the best of him, as he told Rapoport.

"I tell people, losing eats away at your soul. Once you start losing, it's hard on everybody. I thought at one point, when we won two out of three, there was some momentum, great energy, the defense was really playing well. We were running the ball and then when that dried up on us, then we started turning the ball over. We had that bye week and then James Robinson gets hurt."

It's hard to imagine an NFL team giving Meyer a chance after seeing how he handled losing. Meyer signed with the Jaguars as they entered a rebuilding phase.

For him to have expected the Jaguars to be an instant winner just because they drafted Trevor Lawrence was shortsighted.

Meyer's honesty was refreshing as countless questions were left unanswered about Meyer. Rapoport appeared on NFL Network Sunday to double down and give a brief summary of the entirety of his interview with Meyer.

Urban Meyer will have a long time to reflect on his mistakes with the Jaguars. The 57-year-old has taken breaks from coaching in the past.

Meyer joins a list of college coaches unable to translate their college success into NFL success.

