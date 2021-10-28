Is Zach Ertz playing tonight vs Packers in Week 8?

All offseason, rumors of tight end Zach Ertz being traded from the Philadelphia Eagles spread across the National Football League. Although the Eagles and even Ertz at one point denied rumors that he would leave Philadelphia, speculation continued.

The day after the Philadelphia Eagles Week 6 Thursday night game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Zach Ertz was traded to the Arizona Cardinals.

Ertz went from a Philadelphia Eagles team that had just two wins to an undefeated Arizona Cardinals team that has playoff aspirations.

With injuries plentiful on both sidelines for the Thursday Night Football game between the Cardinals and Packers, will the recently acquired tight end take the field?

Is Zach Ertz playing tonight?

Newly acquired Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz will take the field against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night at State Farm Stadium.

Zach Ertz made his debut as a member of the Arizona Cardinals in the Week 7 matchup against the Houston Texans on Sunday.

Although Ertz was with the team the week before on a roadtrip to Cleveland, he wasn't eligible to play until after that Week 6 game.

In his debut with the Arizona Cardinals, Ertz wasted no time, catching the second pass of the game from quarterback Kyler Murray, which was an 11-yard gain that excited the Cardinals fans.

Zach Ertz's final stat line in his first game with the Arizona Cardinals was three receptions on five targets for 66 yards and one touchdown. Ertz joined an Arizona Cardinals team that is full of offensive playmakers but was missing a dynamic, star tight end.

Adding this other dimension to the Cardinals offense makes them that much more dangerous as a contender in the NFC.

Ertz has had a successful career prior to joining the Cardinals

Ertz has had a successful NFL career thus far with the Philadelphia Eagles. Since being drafted out of Standford University in 2013, Zach Ertz has entered his ninth season at the start of 2021.

In his career with the Eagles, he not only won a Super Bowl title but is also a three-time NFL Pro Bowler.

The 2018 NFL season was a career-high for Zach Ertz, with 116 receptions, 1,163 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.

Zach Ertz should have a productive game against the Green Bay Packers defense that has been struggling against the pass due to injuries.

