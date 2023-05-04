Isaiah Winstead 40 time: How fast is 49ers WR who went viral on NFL Twitter?

Undrafted free agent Isaiah Winstead from Eastern Carolina University made the rounds on social media after going undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Winstead wasn't one of the biggest names in college football this past season, but it was a surprise to many that he went undrafted. Shortly after the draft, Winstead posted a compilation of clips of him on Twitter displaying his freakish athleticism.

He tweeted:

"6’4 210 moving like this. No mini camp invite or UDFA deal. Behind the scenes on what I can do. With 88 catches & 1100 yds this past season… God makes no mistakes tho thank you in advanced."

Isaiah Winstead 🧛🏾‍♂️ @Zayti99y_ 🏾 6’4 210 moving like this. No mini camp invite or UDFA deal. Behind the scenes on what I can do. With 88 catches & 1100 yds this past season… God makes no mistakes tho thank you in advanced 6’4 210 moving like this. No mini camp invite or UDFA deal. Behind the scenes on what I can do. With 88 catches & 1100 yds this past season… God makes no mistakes tho thank you in advanced 🙏🏾 https://t.co/h4WE2hXI3Y

The 6'4" 215-pound wide receiver recorded 88 receptions for 1,085 yards and six touchdowns last season. He only had three drops on 130 targets last season.

Winstead didn't work out at the combine, but on his pro day it was reported that the receiver ran a 4.5 40-time.

MLFootball @_MLFootball I’m told Winstead runs a 4.5 to 4.53, 40-time. I’m told Winstead runs a 4.5 to 4.53, 40-time. https://t.co/rdYc4BBWfC

Other news outlets have reported that he ran a 4.7 40-time.

Matt Barrows @mattbarrows

theathletic.com/4475179/2023/0… Add one more to the 49ers' undrafted rookie list: East Carolina WR Isaiah Winstead. The 6-3, 210-lb WR had 88 catches for 1,085 yards and six touchdowns last season. He ran his 40 in 4.75 seconds. Add one more to the 49ers' undrafted rookie list: East Carolina WR Isaiah Winstead. The 6-3, 210-lb WR had 88 catches for 1,085 yards and six touchdowns last season. He ran his 40 in 4.75 seconds.theathletic.com/4475179/2023/0…

Winstead transferred to ECU in 2022 after spending his first two collegiate seasons at Toledo. In 2020 as a freshman, he recorded 25 receptions for 439 yards and three touchdowns. The following season, he recorded 38 receptions for 520 yards and a touchdown.

The San Francisco 49ers signed Isaiah Winstead as an undrafted free agent

San Francisco 49ers v Jacksonville Jaguars

Social media is very powerful. A few days after posting his video on Twitter of his highlights, Isaiah Winstead was signed by the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted free agent.

Winstead will have a chance to compete for a roster or practice squad spot this season. He became the 90th person signed to the active roster that will eventually get trimmed down to 53.

It's a longshot that Winstead will make an NFL roster, but he controls his own fate as he is getting the first opportunity.

Do you think Isaiah Winstead will make the 49ers' 53-man roster?

