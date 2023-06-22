Ja'Marr Chase and Travis Kelce are two of the top players in the NFL and are unparalleled in their respective teams. Interestingly, the Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver and Kansas City Chiefs tight end have found themselves coming after each with their words.

Chase was asked by reporters whom he thought was the best player in the league. The two-time Pro Bowler responded with his quarterback, Joe Burrow. When asked about Patrick Mahomes, he responded with "Pat Who?"

On the "New Heights" podcast, the tight end went off on Chase, and the Bengals star responded back on his Instagram story, saying:

"On mami call me the villain."

Chase's response to Kelce's "pimp" comments

The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals are familiar with one another. These two teams have faced off five times since the 2018 season, three times in the regular season and twice in the playoffs.

Chase and the Bengals have gotten the better of Travis Kelce and the Chiefs in the regular season, winning two of the three matchups. Their two playoff matchups have been in the AFC Championship game.

Each game was decided by three points as Cincinnati won it in the 2021 season while the Chiefs did so last season. It has emerged as one of the best rivalries in the NFL and this war of words adds more fuel to the fire.

Will Ja'Marr Chase and Travis Kelce face each other this season?

Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase

Ja'Marr Chase and Kelce will see each other on the field in the 2023 season on New Year's Eve when the Chiefs host the Bengals. The Kansas City tight end has put up similar numbers (regular season and playoffs combined) versus Cincinnati since 2018.

Travis Kelce has a total of 31 receptions, 349 yards, and two touchdowns against the Bengals' defense. Chase has caught 30 passes for 492 yards and two touchdowns in his career against Kansas City.

There's a good chance that they could see each for the third consecutive time in the AFC Championship game this season. We'll see if Chase and Kelce's words off the field will translate into anything on it in the upcoming season.

