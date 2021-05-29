Jacksonville Jaguars plan to use Tim Tebow like Saints' Taysom Hill

Tim Tebow has begun his first week of on-the-field work with the Jacksonville Jaguars. It seems that his potential role with the team is also taking shape. When Tim Tebow initially signed with the Jaguars in early May, many were shocked that he had made a position change to tight end. But his role with the team might turn out to be more versatile than that.

Tim Tebow set to be a multi-purpose player for Jaguars

As first reported by ESPN's Dianna Russini, it seems Urban Meyer and the Jacksonville Jaguars might be trying to mirror the offense off the New Orleans Saints. Meyer apparently wants to use Tim Tebow in the same way the Saints use Taysom Hill.

Hill, a former college quarterback at BYU, tried to make it as a starter in the National Football League. Although he is currently on the roster and an option at quarterback, the Saints have created a versatile role for Hill. He takes snaps from center, sets up at running back and receiver and even plays special teams. Taysom Hill makes the Saints offense unpredictable.

The Jacksonville Jaguars could use Tim Tebow in a plethora of ways. This would not only be good for Tebow's game but also for rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Tebow is a natural rusher, he is used to throwing and rushing the ball and not catching it.

Putting him in a position where he took the snap from center and threw the ball or rushed it might make the transition easier. Having Tebow take a few snaps would also take the pressure off of Lawrence as he enters the NFL.

Taysom Hill is also used on special teams, another way that the Jaguars could use Tim Tebow. With Tebow's size he could be a special teams' defender or a part of the "hands team" for onside kicks.

If Tim Tebow can get through OTAs and training camp as a versatile, utility player, he could make the 53-man active roster. As of now, Tebow is the fourth tight end on the depth chart.

James O'Shaughnessy, who has been with the Jaguars since 2017, was the starting tight end in 2020. The Jaguars signed tight end Chris Manhertz this offseason and then drafted Luke Farrell out of Ohio State in the fifth round.Tyler Davis, who was drafted in 2020, is also on the depth chart at tight end.

This means that if Tim Tebow can become a utility player like Taysom Hill, he has a better chance at making the team. He would be more of an asset as a player with multiple talents rather than just a first-season tight end.