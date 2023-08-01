Jahmyr Gibbs' family: Everything you need to know about Lions RB

Football fans have become more curious about Jahmyr Gibbs' personal history and upbringing since he was selected in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. In this piece, we will explore the Gibbs family.

The Detroit Lions selected Gibbs with the 12th overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, but who did he spend his formative years with before becoming an NFL star?

Neka Willis and Greg Ross are Jahmyr Gibbs' parents, however owing to the player's familial situations, his grandmother, Angie, raised him. Gibbs calls his grandma "mother" and regards her as his main source of encouragement and motivation.

Ross, Gibbs' father, is his foster dad, and the two get along well. Despite having a challenging family life, Gibbs grew up in Georgia and fell in love with American football.

Gibbs' parents were often in and out of his life when he was growing up, but they have always been a huge source of encouragement for him ever since he began his football career at a very young age.

Gibbs demonstrated his talent long before he was a high school student. Throughout his high school football career, he broke records and received multiple awards for his on-field accomplishments.

Due to his high school success, Gibbs was recruited to play ball at Georgia Tech and subsequently at the College of Alabama, where he went on to flourish and flaunt his talent.

Jahmyr Gibbs also grew up with two sisters, but we do not know their names.

What will Jahmyr Gibbs bring to the Detroit Lions offense in 2023?

In reality, the Detroit Lions' offense ended the 2015 season being one of the best in the league with very few offensive problems. However, this upcoming season offers an opportunity for the team's attacking unit to become even more fluid and lethal.

This is conceivable in part because of the Lions' rookie running back, Jahmyr Gibbs, who is anticipated to help the attack this season and in the future in a variety of ways.

With his ideal blend of rushing and receiving skills, Gibbs is anticipated to add both a steady and electrifying component to the Lions' offense. Given his pass-catching skills, Gibbs, who was considered to be the most technically dynamic RB in the April draft class, has the potential to be a game-changing player.

At the NFL Combine in March, Gibbs ran a 40-yard sprint at an astounding mark of 4.36 seconds. It matched for seventh quickest overall in the 2023 NFL Combine and was second quickest amongst running backs, just behind Texas A&M's Devon Achane.