"How are they going to let him play? I don’t get that" - Jake Paul rips apart Deshaun Watson in savage takedown of Cleveland Browns star following multiple sexual allegations

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has been one of, if not the most, talked about athletes and NFL players this offseason.

He sat out all of last season because he wanted a trade out of Houston. Around the same time, it was reported that he had multiple sexual assault allegations being levied against him.

Clay Travis @ClayTravis Watson chose to sit out last year because he refused to play for the Houston Texans and no one would trade for him. He received his full salary and was eligible to play last year. Not playing was his choice. twitter.com/J_Spigs33/stat… Watson chose to sit out last year because he refused to play for the Houston Texans and no one would trade for him. He received his full salary and was eligible to play last year. Not playing was his choice. twitter.com/J_Spigs33/stat…

The Texans granted his wish this off-season by trading the starting quarterback to the Cleveland Browns.

Watson was set to face a six-game suspension from the league, but it got bumped to 11 because the NFL didn't think it was a good enough punishment.

Social media star Jake Paul isn't a fan of Watson and doesn't think he should be playing.

In a recent episode on his YouTube channel, "BS w/ Jake Paul" he discussed Watson with Tyreek Hill, who had no comment, and the other host, DCUT.

Here is the conversation between the three on Watson:

Tyreek Hill: "I ain’t speaking on that, all right."

Jake Paul: “Deshaun Watson, bro. What are you doing? How are they going to let him play? I don’t get that.”

DCUT said that Watson should be able to play. Paul mentioned how Watson was ragged on by Jaguars fans' when he took the field during the Browns' first pre-season game:

DCUT : “No, he deserves to play, bro. That’s all I’m saying. We ain’t going to talk about it, though. So let’s just cut that. Let’s cut that conversation. ”

Paul: “You see the Jaguars? What were they saying? Like a sicko or something? You sick f**k, you sick f**k? They were chanting like. You sick f**k! when he took the snap. Wow... Do you think Deshaun Watson will need a male therapist from now on? Does Deshaun Watson have to have a male massage therapist and, like, a Nest camera?”

The Cleveland Browns will face the Carolina Panthers and Baker Mayfield in week one as Deshaun Watson will sit

Buffalo Bills v Carolina Panthers

While Watson won't be available for the team's season opener versus the Carolina Panthers, the man that he originally replaced, Baker Mayfield, will play his former team in week one.

Carolina will host Cleveland, and Mayfield will get a chance at revenge against his former team in week one.

As for Cleveland, backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett will take over duties during Watson's absence. He'll start the first 11 games for the Browns. Watson will make his season debut in week 13 versus his former team, the Texans.

