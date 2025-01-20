Jalen Hurts injury update: Eagles QB shares uncertain status ahead of NFC championship clash

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts left fans concerned after he sustained a left knee injury during Sunday's 28–22 divisional-round victory over the Los Angeles Rams. His limited mobility in the snowy conditions at Lincoln Financial Field raised questions about his status.

The injury occurred at the 3:38 mark of the third quarter when Rams safety Jaylen McCollough sacked Hurts, pinning his leg underneath. CBS Sports reported that Hurts showed a noticeable limp heading to the locker room after the game.

"It was a tough game, a challenging game. I was able to finish the game," Hurts said after the win. "We'll see how the week goes."

NFL: NFC Divisional Round-Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles

His cautious response during one of the season's most crowded press conferences highlighted his condition's uncertainty.

The injury visibly impacted Hurts' performance. After the setback, he completed just 3 of 3 passes for 19 yards. More telling was his ground game: one carries for negative yardage and two sacks, including a safety while holding the ball too long.

Eagles offense shifted gears, leaning heavily on running back Saquon Barkley. He delivered a franchise playoff record 205 rushing yards, including a decisive 78-yard touchdown run with 4:36 remaining.

Jalen Hurts' mental approach to championship push

NFL: JAN 19 NFC Divisional Playoff - Rams at Eagles

Jalen Hurts emphasized preparation and adaptability when discussing playing through injury. His leadership philosophy shone through despite physical limitations.

"I think if you have the right mental approach, it all bounces back on your preparation," Hurts said. "The conditions are different in each game, but being able to say, 'I've prepared for whatever is going to come.'"

The Eagles managed 101 yards after Hurts' injury, averaging 5.6 yards per play. However, the passing game struggled with negative yardage and -0.3 yards per attempt when factoring in sacks.

With just six days until the NFC championship showdown against Washington, the Eagles face a pivotal decision. A limited Hurts poses questions about their offensive strategy, especially given their reliance on his dual-threat capabilities.

The Eagles scored 15 points post-injury but gained only 21 yards on four possessions outside Barkley's explosive touchdown run. As Philadelphia chases a Super Bowl berth, they'll need their quarterback's grit, even at less than full strength.

