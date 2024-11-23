Jalen Hurts injury update: Latest on Eagles QB for Fantasy Football Week 12

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will play in Week 12's Sunday night matchup against the LA Rams. Coach Nick Sirianni cleared the air about his star quarterback's status on Friday, saying Hurts is "good to go" for the prime-time clash.

The 26-year-old signal-caller raised some eyebrows after showing up as limited in Wednesday's practice with an ankle issue. This was part of a planned final day of a strengthening program targeted at his lower body, according to ESPN's Tim McManus.

Jalen Hurts bounced back with full participation in Thursday's practice session, erasing any doubts about his availability. The Eagles' QB has quietly managed lower leg soreness in recent weeks, though it never appeared on the team's official injury report.

His on-field production speaks volumes about his resilience. Since emerging from Week 5's bye, Jalen Hurts has transformed his game. He's completed 92 of 131 passes (70.2%) for 1,267 yards in just six games.

During this stretch, he's thrown eight touchdowns against a single interception. Add to that his 61 carries for 254 yards and nine rushing touchdowns, with just one fumble lost.

What to expect from Jalen Hurts in Week 12?

The dual-threat quarterback keeps rewriting NFL history with his ground game. Hurts has now logged at least 11 rushing touchdowns in three straight seasons. This feat stands out even more considering NFL greats like Christian McCaffrey, Jerome Bettis and Tiki Barber never achieved this milestone.

His 2024 pocket-passing numbers tell an equally impressive story. Jalen Hurts maintains a stellar 75.2% completion rate and averages 9.2 yards per attempt. His 40.5% first-down rate matches the efficiency of elite pocket passers like Joe Burrow.

For Week 12, fantasy projections place him at 24.6 points. The breakdown includes 240.3 passing yards, 1.4 passing touchdowns and 0.6 interceptions. On the ground, expect about 10.7 rushing attempts for 47.5 yards and 0.9 touchdowns.

While Jalen Hurts has recorded only four multi-touchdown passing games this season, his ground game keeps his fantasy floor rock-solid. As QB3 in overall fantasy points through Week 11, he remains a must-start option in all formats.

After scoring his league-leading 11th rushing touchdown (among QBs) against Washington last Thursday, Hurts enters a favorable matchup against LA. Fantasy managers can expect another strong showing under the Sunday night lights.

