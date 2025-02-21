Jalen Hurts record vs. Cowboys: A look at how Eagles QB has played against Dallas

For as much success as Jalen Hurts has had in his NFL career thus far, he's had mixed results against arguably the Philadelphia Eagles' biggest rivals, the Dallas Cowboys. Both teams are in the NFC East and usually play each other at least a couple of times per season.

Ad

Hurts only entered the NFL in 2020, becoming the Eagles starter late that season after Carson Wentz was benched. Since arriving in Philly, Hurts has seen his Eagles battle the Cowboys 10 times, though he's been featured in seven of those occasions. His career record against "America's Team" is 4-3.

Here's a look at some of those games and how Hurts has fared.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jalen Hurts' history against the Cowboys

Hurts first saw the field in this heated rivalry in 2020, though he can hardly take too much credit for his team's 23-9 victory that day. On that occasion, Hurts made just one passing attempt, with one completion for nine yards, with Carson Wentz featuring through most of that game.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Hurts became the starting quarterback later that season and started in their December meeting against the Cowboys. On that occasion, he went 21 of 39 for 342 yards and a touchdown but also threw two interceptions in a 37-17 loss.

His first victory as a starter against Dallas would elude him again in 2021, as he tossed two picks again. Despite throwing for 326 yards, his Eagles were beaten handily 41-21. In Oct. 2022, he finally claimed his first victory against them as a starter, throwing for 155 yards and two scores as they defeated Cooper Rush and the Cowboys 26-17.

Ad

Hurts was on the bench for their Christmas Eve showdown with Dallas in 2022, as he saw his then-backup Gardner Minshew lose 40-34.

Hurts started in their Nov. 2023 game against them and averaged nine yards per attempt, with two TD throws and a 130.2 passer rating as the Eagles triumphed over Dak Prescott's Cowboys 28-23.

He only started two more times against Dallas, losing 33-13 in Dec. 2023. On that day, he didn't throw an interception but had fewer than 200 yards through the air (197), was sacked once and had an 88.0 rating.

Ad

His last start against them came this past season as he overcame being sacked five times, throwing a pair of touchdown passes and an interception in a blowout 34-6 victory.

Jalen Hurts' home record against the Cowboys

When he plays the Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field, Hurts tends to get more favorable results. In the three home games he has played against Dallas, Hurts has never lost.

Ad

He has had a completion percentage of 60.0% or higher in each of those outings, though that's a little misleading given that he only threw one pass, which he completed in the first meeting against them, giving him a 100% on that occasion.

Hurts has thrown for a combined four touchdown passes in three home games versus Dallas and, perhaps most importantly, hasn't thrown a single interception.

His record against them at home is impressive, but he hasn't lit up the stats sheet in those three games. In their Oct. 2022 home game, he threw for 155 yards and averaged 6.2 yards per attempt in his second start versus Dallas. He threw for 207 yards and two touchdowns with a 9.0-yard average per attempt in Nov. 2023.

Ad

What was impressive about those home performances was Hurts' passer rating. In 2023, his rating in that home victory was 130.2. He completed 73.9 % of his passes in that triumph as well. In their 2022 home meeting against them, his rating was 104.6.

Jalen Hurts' away record against the Cowboys

Jalen Hurts' passing stats may be more impressive against Dallas away from home, but that has not translated into more wins. As a starter, he is 1-4 when he visits Arlington.

Ad

In his first road game in Dallas in 2020, the Eagles lost 37-17. When he returned there in 2021, Philly lost 41-21.

The only start he had away from home against Dallas in 2023 saw Hurts throw for 197 yards, with no touchdowns or interceptions, as they lost 33-13.

Hurts finally earned his first road victory against them last season in an early November showdown. On that day, Hurts was 14 of 20 for 202 yards and two scores, with an interception. He had a passer rating of 115.0, and the Eagles won 34-6.

Ad

He also ran the ball seven times for 56 yards and had a pair of rushing touchdowns.

Hurts has never beaten the Cowboys in consecutive starts in the same season, something he'll hope to achieve in 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback