Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey was not able to support his team on the field Monday night. Ramsey was a surprise addition to the COVID-19/reserve list Monday.
He was one of 37 players around the NFL who tested positive for the virus.
But the four-time Pro Bowler cheered for his team from home. After the Rams' victory over the Arizona Cardinals, Jalen Ramsey took to Twitter to voice his satisfaction with his team's result.
Jalen Ramsey takes to Twitter to celebrate Rams' crucial MNF win over Cardinals.
Jalen Ramsey is likely ecstatic, as the Rams were under a lot of pressure to win Monday. The Cardinals were victorious in their first head-to-head meeting this season.
They were 10-2 and three games ahead of the then 8-4 Rams. The Rams are now just two games behind the Cardinals in the NFC West race.
The Rams' victory without Jalen Ramsey was impressive given the slew of injuries and players out due to COVID. Attrition has taken a toll on every team in the NFL this late into the schedule.
But the list of Rams injuries is astonishingly long.
In Jalen Ramsey's absence, the Rams allowed 383 yards to Kyler Murray. Luckily for the secondary, Leonard Floyd and Ernest Jones made two critical interceptions on Murray and held him to zero trips to the end zone.
DeAndre Hopkins had a quiet game despite not having Ramsey to shadow him. He had 13 fewer yards in this game than the previous meeting with the Rams when Ramsey was playing.
Although Hopkins' production was limited, A.J. Green had a vintage game where he looked as athletic as he did in his prime. James Conner added 94 receiving yards, but it ultimately wasn't enough for the Cardinals.
The Rams hope Ramsey can return as soon as possible for a divisional game against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 15. Aaron Donald put the defense on his back with his most imposing game this season.
When the two of them play together and play well, the Rams defense is among the NFL's elite.
The Rams don't have an easy game left on the schedule, making each game a must-win even after Monday's win. The Seahawks, Minnesota Vikings, Baltimore Ravens, and San Fransisco 49ers have upset ability.
