Jared Verse combine measurements: Comparing Florida State DE’s numbers with Nick Bosa

Florida State's Jared Verse is looking to become an NFL player, and with the scouting combine beginning, he will be hoping to put his best foot forward in an attempt to impress scouts, coaches and general managers ahead of the draft.

With teams needing star pass rushers, Verse could see himself taken early in the draft due to his impressive two years at Florida State. He totaled 29.5 tackles for loss and 18 sacks, and his reputation as a consistent thorn in the side of offenses should appeal to NFL teams.

Jared Verse's combine measurements have been taken, and here's a look at how his results measure up against San Francisco 49ers star pass rusher Nick Bosa.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Will Patriots draft a QB to kick off Jerod Mayo era? Fire up our NFL Draft Simulator to find out

Jared Verse Combine Measurements Nick Bosa Combine Measurements Wingspan: 79.50 Wingspan: 77⅞" Height: 6-3 7/8 Height: 6' 3¾" Weight: 254 Weight: 266 Arm: 33.50 Arm Length: 33" Hand: 9.88 Hand Size: 10¾"

Bosa's measurements are via mockdrafttable.com.

So, Verse and Bosa are close in a lot of areas. This doesn't mean that Verse will be the same type of player as Bosa, but he has all the physical attributes to do so, not to mention his performances on the field, too.

Jared Verse draft projection

Syracuse vs. Florida State

Given Jared Verse's superb performances for Florida State in his last two college seasons, the consensus is that he will be a top draft pick. Considered by some to be the best defensive end in the draft class, naturally, there will be teams clamoring to grab him.

In several mock drafts, Verse finds his way to Minnesota, who hold the 11th pick, while others have him going to Denver, which picks at No. 12.

Either way, there's a fair chance that Jared Verse won't make it past the halfway mark of the first round given his quality and level of play.

The combine is likely just to reinforce what teams already know about Verse: He's a genuine game-wrecker along the defensive line, and teams can never have enough of those.

Chicago's second pick is at No. 9, and some mock drafts have him heading to the Bears as well, so there won't be a shortage of teams vying for his services.

With his combine measurements similar to Nick Bosa's, if Jared Verse can become half the player Bosa is, then whichever team drafts him will be getting a genuine star along the defensive line.