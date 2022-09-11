Jerry Jones boldly compares Dak Prescott to Tom Brady ahead of Cowboys' tie against Buccaneers: "I see those characteristics in him."

The Dallas Cowboys drafted quarterback Dak Prescott in the fourth round of the 2016 draft. It's safe to say that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones likes what he's seen of his quarterback through six seasons.

Jones compared his current quarterback, Dak Prescott, to the greatest quarterback of all time, Tom Brady.

Jones said that he sees the same excellence in the two. He also pointed out how they're both very focused and are always improving their game.

Jones said:

“There’s a lot of me, and of course you get in a lot of trouble every time you ever make a comparison and I know that before I say this, but there’s a lot of me that sees the excellence Tom Brady is about, how much he focuses on the nuances of the game, I see those characteristics in Dak. And I see the improvement. We just want to be a part of the story of Dak Prescott as he evolves.”

That's quite a bold comparison. Both players were drafted in the late rounds of the draft and were meant to be backups. They both winded up starting and taking over as franchise quarterbacks for their teams early on. But Brady had way more success even in his first six seasons.

Prescott is a good quarterback but, at the moment, it would be unfair to compare him to Brady.

In his first six seasons in the NFL, Prescott has only one playoff victory and no championship appearances. In Brady's first six seasons, he won three Super Bowls. There is a big gulf in the two players' record currently.

Dak Prescott's Dallas Cowboys host Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers tonight at 8:20 PM ET

Tom Brady and Dak Prescott will be in action on Sunday

Jones made the Dak-Brady comparison ahead of tonight's matchup between the two teams.

The Cowboys will host the Buccaneers tonight for the NFL season's first Sunday night primetime game. Tampa Bay is currently .2.5 point road favorite with their money line odds at -140.

Last season, both teams won their divisions and made the playoffs. Dallas was a first-round exit while the Buccaneers lost in the second-round. This season, their quest to the Super Bowl will begin by playing against each other.

