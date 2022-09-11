Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Dallas Cowboys injury report and starting lineup - 2022 NFL season Week 1

The NFL season is finally here, and on Sunday, September 11, there will be many games taking place. The primetime game for Sunday will be played in Dallas between the Cowboys and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It features the NFC East winners and NFC South winners from last season. Dallas lost in the first round as they got upset by the San Francisco 49ers and the Buccaneers fell to the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round.

NFL Week 1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys Injury Report

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Player Position Injury Game Status Chris Godwin WR Knee Questionable Russell Gage WR Hamstring Questionable Zyon McCollum CB Hamstring Out

Dallas Cowboys

Player Position Injury Status Michael Gallup WR Knee Out Jayron Kearse S Neck Questionable Jourdan Lewis CB Hamstring Probable Dak Prescott QB Ankle Probable

Both teams have some key players who are questionable for Sunday's contest.

Two of Tom Brady's biggest targets of the upcoming season are questionable for Sunday. Newly acquired Russell Gage is questionable with a hamstirng injury while Chris Godwin is questionable as he returns from a knee injury. Cornerback Zyon McCollum is out with a hamstring injury.

As for the Cowboys, wide receiver Michael Gallup is out with a recovering knee injury from last season. Safety Jayron Kearse is questionable with a neck injury. Cornerback Jourdan Lewis and Dak Prescott were limited in practice earlier this week but were full-time participants on Friday. Both are expected to play on Sunday.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys lineups:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

QB - Tom Brady, Blaine Gabbert, Kyle Trask | RB - Leonard Fournettr, Rachaad White, Ke'Shawn Vaughn | WR - Mike Evans, Chrid Godwin (Questionable) Russell Gage (Questionable) Julio Jones, Scotty Miller, Jaelon Dardon | TE - Cameron Brate, Kyle Rudolph | OL - Donovan Smith, Luke Goedeke, Robert Hainsey, Shaq Mason, Tristain Wirfs

DL - Akiem Hicks, Vita Vea, William Gholston | LB - Joe Tyron-Shoyinka, Devin White, Lavonte David, Shaquil Barrett | CB - Jamel Dean, Carlton Davis III, Sean Murphy-Bunting, Dee Delaney | S - Antoine Winfield Jr., Mike Edwards | P - Jake Camarda

Dallas Cowboys:

QB - Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush | RB - Ezekiel Elliot, Tony Pollard, Rico Dowdle | WR - CeeDee Lamb, Jaeln Tolbert, Noah Brown, | TE - Dalton Schultz, Jake | OL - Tyler Smith, Connor McGovern, Tyler Biadasz, Zack Martin, Terence Steele.

DL - DeMarcus Lawrence, Osa Odighizuwa, Quinton Bohanna, Dorance Artmstrong | LB - Anthony Barr, Leighton Vander Esch, Micah Parsons | CB - Trevon Diggs, Anthony Brown, Jourdan Lewis, Nashon Wright | S - Malik Hooker, Jayron Kearse | P - Bryan Anger

