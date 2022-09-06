Stephen A. Smith trolls Michael Irvin for bold take on Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers' season opener

The NFL 2022 regular season is days away. Two teams in the NFC that are vying for a Super Bowl appearance are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys.

Both teams made the playoffs last season while being divisional champions.

On Monday morning, Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver and legend Michael Irvin joined the "First Take" desk. He was there to discuss his expectations for the Cowboys with Stephen A. Smith.

Irvin said that he thinks the Dallas Cowboys are in a better position than the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week one. Smith, in response, dismissed Irvin by laughing at him.

Smith said:

"There's one thing I think about Tom Brady, I think about Leonard Fournette, I think about Mike Evans, I think about the return of Chris Godwin. I think about Cameron Brate, who I think people are estimating just because Rob Gronkowski retired. I'm thinking about Julio Jones.

"I think he still has a lot left. I think he was contaminated by playing with Ryan Tannehill. Ryan Tannehill ain't going in the football this time. It's going to be Tom Brady. Okay. Somebody that he's familiar with because he watched Tom Brady come back from a 25-point deficit and beat him in the Super Bowl about six years ago."

Smith added that the Cowboys also suffered a bunch of losses this off-season and will enter the season with injuries of their own.

He added:

"So I'm of this mindset right here when we talk about the Dallas Cowboys. Here's the thing that's funny to me. We just going to ignore some of the losses, like it's just not a big deal. We go listen now listen.

"Jerry's my lever, buddy. Now he's my lever, buddy. We rode in the helicopter together. I'm good with the brother, right? I've been invited to the yacht. I'm fine. I'm fine with Jerry. Okay. But in the end, I must tell the American people the truth. I must tell the world the truth."

The Dallas Cowboys had a disappointing season that ended with a first-round loss against the 49ers

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers v Dallas Cowboys

Last season, the Cowboys were viewed as Super Bowl contenders. In every position, they were viewed as above average with one of the best all-around rosters on paper.

They finished the regular season with a record of 12-5 and won the NFC East, hosting the wildcard round vs. the San Francisco 49ers.

Unfortunately for Dallas, they were upset by the 49ers and fell 23-17 in the first round.

Heading into the season, the Dallas Cowboys are, once again, viewed as a contender, but will need to deliver on the field to not have another disappointing season like last year.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit First Take and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Windy Goodloe