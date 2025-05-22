Jim Irsay guitar collection list: Exploring late Colts owner's music memorabilia

Long-time Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay has died at 65 years old. The Colts announced his death via a statement on Wednesday. Irsay was deeply involved with the franchise's running long before he became its owner in 1997.

Irsay began working for the franchise in 1972, when his father acquired it (then named the Baltimore Colts). He became the team's general manager in 1984, occupying the role for over a decade before taking charge of the day-to-day running of the franchise in 1995.

While Irsay is best known for bringing the Super Bowl success to Indianapolis, he was also an avid pop culture fan. The billionaire owner amassed an impressive guitar collection over the years. Here we will take a look at the collection, and what it meant to the late Colts' owner.

Jim Irsay's guitar collection

According to collection.jimirsaycollection.com, Irsay's collection includes 199 guitars. Its most notable guitars include David Gilmour's Black Strat, Jerry Garcia's Tiger, Prince's Yellow Cloud, Bob Dylan's Fender Stratocaster, and The Beatles' 1966 Vox Kensington.

The collection also includes a tasteful selection of vintage guitars, such as a 1958 Gibson Les Paul Standard and a 1952 Fender Telecaster. It also includes guitars owned by Eric Clapton, Lou Reed, Eddie Van Halen, Jimi Hendrix, Neal Schon, and Walter Becker.

Jim Irsay didn't just stack up guitars; he also performed in his band, fittingly named "The Jim Irsay Band." The band consisted of Irsay, Mike Mills, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Mike Wanchic, Tom Bukovac, Kenny Aronoff, Danny Nucci, Michael Ramos, and Carmella Ramsey.

One of their last performances was at the 2023 Farm Aid benefit concert at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville, Indiana. At this concert, part of Irsay's famous guitar collection was exhibited.

Who will take over from Jim Irsay as Colts' owner?

According to CBS Sports, Jim Irsay told The Indianapolis Star that he plans to keep ownership of the team in his family. He said before inheriting the franchise from his father,

"We are keeping 100% of the team that I am passing on to my children."

Hence, Irsay's succession plan will involve his three daughters, Carlie Irsay-Gordon, Casey Foyt and Kalen Jackson. The trio currently holds the title of vice chair/owner. The ownership picture is expected to be clearer in the coming months.

