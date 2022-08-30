Jimmy Garoppolo contract: How much will 49ers quarterback earn as part of restructured deal?

The San Francisco 49ers and Jimmy Garoppolo saga is finally coming to an end. The quarterback and the 49ers agreed to a deal that makes him the highest-paid backup quarterback in the league.

The deal is worth $6.5 million and is fully guaranteed, and he is expected to back-up second-year quarterback Trey Lance.

Per Adam Schefter:

"He has another total of $500k in roster bonuses. He also has playtime bonuses that can boost it another nearly $9M. So, one year, $7M, up to just shy of $16M."

As the regular seasonn nears, many thought the 49ers would trade him away or potentially release him.

Garoppolo has been the signal-caller for the 49ers for the last five seasons. He has a career record of 33-14 and has thrown for 11,852 yards, 71 touchdowns, 38 interceptions, and has a passer rating of 98.9.

The 49ers ultimately couldn’t find a trade partner for Jimmy Garoppolo

It seems as if the 49ers couldn’t find a trade partner for Garoppolo.

'Jimmy G' was a name on the trade block last season, and it carried on into this offseason. Some expected the Seahawks or Browns to make a push, but they ultimately were never interested.

Garoppolo will still become a free agent after the season.



San Francisco drafted quarterback Trey Lance with the third overall pick in the draft last season and gave up their future to the Miami Dolphins in return.

The Niners sent Miami three firsts and a third to move up in last year's draft to acquire Lance.

It seems like San Francisco have seen enough of Lance to be confident about making him their starter going forward.

Lance played a bit last season during his rookie campaign. He appeared in a total of six games while starting two, going 1-1 as a starter. The youngster threw for 603 yards, five touchdowns, two interceptions, and posted 168 rushing yards with a touchdown.

Jimmy Garoppolo, on the other hand, saw the majority of playing time. He recorded 3,810 passing yards with 20 touchdowns and 12 picks, completing 68.3 percent of his throws. He also led the Niners to the NFC Conference Championship game where they ultimately fell to the Los Angeles Rams.

