Trey Lance reveals his relationship with Jimmy Garoppolo amid talks of veteran QB's rumored trade

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance will be the new 49ers franchise quarterback entering his second season of the NFL. Jimmy Garoppolo has been with the team since he was traded there in 2017 and led them to the Super Bowl two seasons ago. Despite his success with his team with the 49ers, the team is set on moving on from him and going with Lance for the future.

It was no surprise that the 49ers drafted Lance as the third-overall pick when they traded up with the Dolphins. The question after was, when would they move on from Garoppolo?

Lance spoke with NBC's Peter King about the positive relationship he's had with Garoppolo. He even referred to him as a big brother.

Lance said:

"Oh, no, not for me, honestly. You know, like I've said it again, Jimmy's been a big brother to me. He was great to me. He could have done a lot of things to make my life harder, a lot harder than it could have been last year.

"But he taught me everything, you know, any question I asked him. He had an answer to never held anything back from me. I mean, like I said, just a true big brother to me. So for me, I'm excited to see him healthy again and excited to see what he does in the future."

Trey Lance's rookie campaign was enough for the 49ers to make him the starter in his second year

While the 49ers drafted Lance after trading three firsts and a third for him, they didn't start him in his rookie season. He did, however, see some action on the field and shined when he played in minimal action as a rookie.

Lance played in six games while starting two. He went 1-1 as the starter and has thrown for 603 yards, five touchdowns, two interceptions, and 168 rushing yards with a touchdown.

Lance shone in his pre-season debut versus the Green Bay Packers on Saturday.

PFF @PFF



⛏️ 4/5

⛏️ 92 Yards

⛏️ 1 TD

⛏️ 158.3 Perfect Passer Rating



(📸 Trey Lance vs Packers:⛏️ 4/5⛏️ 92 Yards⛏️ 1 TD⛏️ 158.3 Perfect Passer Rating(📸 @49ers Trey Lance vs Packers: ⛏️ 4/5 ⛏️ 92 Yards ⛏️ 1 TD ⛏️ 158.3 Perfect Passer Rating (📸 @49ers) https://t.co/Z0cn9q3fLh

He went 4-5 throwing for 92 yards and a touchdown pass. He finished with a perfect passer rating.

Garoppolo is still a 49er. However, by week one, it is expected he will be on another team via trade or being released and then eventually signed.

Edited by Windy Goodloe