Jonathan Owens Madden rating: How good is the Packers star in the latest edition?

Green Bay Packer's new boy, Jonathan Owens, has a Madden 23 overall rating of 72, according to the latest update of the franchise. The Missouri Western alum plays the safety position on the video game, and he is a decent relief option if your starters are tired.

Owens has an Overall Rating of 72 with Zone Archetype and has a Default Stride Loose Running Style.

His Madden 23 breakdown is as follows:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

84 General Ratings

91 Speed

92 Acceleration

66 Strength

85 Agility

85 Awareness

93 Jumping

86 Injury

88 Stamina

84 Toughness

45 Receiving Ratings

68 Catching

60 Spectacular Catch

56 Catch in Traffic

37 Short Route Running

33 Medium Route Running

29 Deep Route Running

34 Release

55 Ball-carrier Ratings

67 Carrying

41 Trucking

62 BC Vision

42 Stiff Arm

62 Spin Move

70 Juke Move

47 Break Tackle

17 Break Sack

86 Change of Direction

Jonathan Owens Career Timeline

Jonathan Owens got his first taste of organized football when he appeared as a linebacker for Christian Brothers College High School. He was a standout on Coach Scott Pingel's team and secured a scholarship to play for Missouri Western State University.

He joined Missouri Western State University in 2013 and began playing as a defensive back for the team. During his final college season in 2017, Owens was MWSU Male Student-Athlete of the Year. He was a stellar athlete and an even better student, making the Academic Honor Roll throughout his college football career.

Jonathan Owens declared for the 2018 NFL Draft, but unfortunately, he wasn't selected in the said Draft. He signed with the Arizona Cardinals immediately after Draft night. Unfortunately, following the last week of OTAs before the 2018 NFL season, Owens was waived due to an injury, eventually spending the entirety of his rookie season on the IR list.

He bounced around the league for some time after that, eventually finding a home with the Houston Texans in 2021. Owens signed a two-year, $1.175 million contract with the Texans in 2021, and he has finally found a place in the NFL. A few weeks after signing, he had his first professional interception and fumble recovery. Jonathan Owens later left the Texans to join the Green Bay Packers, and he's excited to continue his NFL career.

How much has Jonathan Owens made in the NFL?

Jonathan Owens earned $2,236,072 in his five-year NFL career while playing for the Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans. The majority of his income with the Cardinals came from being on the practice squad, whereas the majority of his pay with the Texans came from an actual first-team deal.

The 2018 undrafted free agent recently signed with the Green Bay Packers, and Packers fans believe he will come up big for them in 2023. Whatever happens this year, it's evident that Owens has gone a long way since his name was not called in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Check out the Complete NFL Schedule 2023: Full Team Schedules & Prime Time Games

Poll : 0 votes