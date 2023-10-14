Jonathan Taylor or Zack Moss Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Week 6 Fantasy Football Projection for RBs 

With Jonathan Taylor and Zack Moss healthy, the Indianapolis Colts have a punishing backfield tandem that could propel them into contender status. Opponents will have headaches trying to stop them, especially with the limitless variations they can bring to the Colts' offense.

But as they face the Jacksonville Jaguars in a Week 6 road game, which will be the better fantasy football option? Choosing between Taylor and Moss can be difficult as one re-establishes himself while the other has been playing the lights out.

Is Jonathan Taylor a good pick in fantasy football Week 6?

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor

If you’re basing your decision on Jonathan Taylor’s Week 5 performance against the Tennessee Titans, he isn’t an attractive fantasy football option. He finished that game with six carries for 18 yards and a 16-yard catch.

However, that’s what you’d expect from a player who has been sidelined for nearly ten months due to an ankle injury. After the abrupt ending of his 2022 season last December, he had limited participation during the Colts’ offseason activities, especially during training camp.

Therefore, he’s still recovering from the condition that had him on injured reserve until Week 4 this season. But once he gets his bearings, Taylor is a certified RB1. His past volume of work proves that he’s a workhorse when healthy.

The former Wisconsin standout led the league in carries (332), rushing yards (1,811), and rushing touchdowns (18) two seasons ago. He also had 861 yards and four touchdowns in 11 games last year.

Aside from previous stats, Jonathan Taylor is a good pickup because of his increased workload, according to the Indianapolis Star’s Joel A. Erickson. Offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter also mentioned that giving him his usual snap count in his first game back wouldn’t be wise.

Now that he’s gotten a feel for the game again and left Week 5 injury-free, his carries will increase. Therefore, fantasy football players who held on to him can expect better numbers from Taylor going forward. After all, he wants to prove he’s worthy of the three-year, $42 million contract extension Indianapolis gave him.

Is Zack Moss a good pick in fantasy football Week 6?

Indianapolis Colts running back Zack Moss

Zack Moss has been playing like Jonathan Taylor during the latter’s absence. That’s a welcome development for the Indianapolis Colts, considering he missed an extensive period during their training camp due to a forearm injury.

A strong hit on Moss during Indianapolis’ first day on pads last July caused the injury that required surgery. But since his Week 1 absence, Moss has been on fire. He has 445 rushing yards through four games, the third-highest behind only De’Von Achane and Christian McCaffrey.

The former Utah standout has four touchdowns (three rushing) and eight catches for 72 yards. His season low is 70 rushing yards, and he torched the Tennessee Titans for 165 yards and two touchdowns last week.

Moss is a great fantasy football pickup because he averages 15.5 points per game in standard mode. That game against Tennessee was equivalent to a whopping 31.5 points. But with Jonathan Taylor returning, will the Colts curtail Moss’ playing time even if he has been this good?

There’s only one ball, and they must share it. Therefore, Zack Moss’ production might take a hit as the Colts increase Taylor’s workload.

Jonathan Taylor vs. Zack Moss: Who Should I Start in Week 6?

Projected 2023 Week 6 stats and fantasy football points for Jonathan Taylor and Zack Moss

Sportskeeda’s Start/Sit Optimizer suggests that Jonathan Taylor is a slightly better option than Zack Moss for Week 6. Taylor is projected to yield 10.9 fantasy points on 51 rushing yards and two receptions for 14 yards. Meanwhile, Moss is estimated to generate 10.3 points through 62 rushing and eight receiving yards.

But while the difference is negligible, they will be facing a Jacksonville Jaguars defense that has been excellent in stopping the run. They are ranked fifth in rushing yards allowed (81.6) per game. The Jaguars have also surrendered the sixth-fewest fantasy points per game for running backs (12.4).

Likewise, playing on the road could negatively affect Taylor and Moss’ performance. But given their talent, keeping them off your roster would be unwise. Therefore, put them at flex to benefit from whatever points they generate, especially if Moss or Taylor torched the Jaguars' defense.