Jake Ferguson or Dalton Schultz Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Fantasy Football TEs Week 6

Tight ends Jake Ferguson and Dalton Schultz are forever linked as former Dallas Cowboys teammates. Schultz played his first five seasons with Dallas after being selected in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. After the 2022 season, the Cowboys felt it was time to let him go.

Ferguson is a significant reason for that change after the Cowboys selected him in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Meanwhile, Schultz signed a one-year deal with the Houston Texans this season. While experience is on Schultz’s side, is he also a better fantasy football option than his successor in Week 6?

Is Jake Ferguson a good pick in fantasy football Week 6?

Jake Ferguson at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine

Last season, Ferguson had 174 yards and two touchdowns in 16 games with the Cowboys. This season, he already has 175 yards and a touchdown in five games. However, he’s coming off a 28-yard effort against the San Francisco 49ers.

Despite that subpar performance, Ferguson is on a two-game stretch wherein he caught all balls thrown to him. That’s an excellent attribute if you want to get him on a points-per-reception (PPR) league.

He had seven receptions for 77 yards against the New England Patriots and three against the Niners. He has 20 catches out of 28 attempts, averaging 8.8 yards per catch.

For Week 6, the Dallas Cowboys will be facing the Los Angeles Chargers, a team that ranks 31st in total yards allowed (404) per game. The Chargers also surrender the most passing yards per game (299.8), which could bode well for Jake Ferguson’s fantasy outlook.

Therefore, this week, Ferguson is a good fantasy pick, given the Chargers’ inability to stop the pass. Dak Prescott will also yearn for a bounce-back game, making Ferguson beneficial if the quarterback performs better.

After four games, the Chargers are giving up an average of five fantasy points per game for tight ends, putting them around average. That’s a total Ferguson can match or surpass, especially if Prescott is on fire.

Is Dalton Schultz a good pick in fantasy football Week 6?

Houston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz

Jake Ferguson’s predecessor in Dallas is picking up the pace with his production, possibly because he’s connecting better with rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud. After collecting only 47 yards in his first three games, he had three catches for 42 yards in a victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He followed that up with seven catches for 65 yards versus the Atlanta Falcons. Dalton Schultz also had a touchdown catch in both games. He is trending up, making him an excellent pick-up for Week 6 if you need some adjustments at tight end.

But as a word of caution, the Texans will face the New Orleans Saints in Week 6. The Saints are coming off a shut-out Week 5 victory against the New England Patriots. Likewise, they are giving up only 2.8 fantasy points per game for tight ends, the third-fewest.

Jake Ferguson vs. Dalton Schultz: Who Should I Start in Week 6?

Fantasy football projections for Jake Ferguson and Dalton Schultz for 2023 Week 6

Sportskeeda’s Start/Sit Optimizer suggests that Jake Ferguson is a slightly better option than Dalton Schultz. Ferguson will have 8.6 fantasy points via three receptions and 31 receiving yards. Meanwhile, Schultz’s Week 6 output is estimated at 7.7 fantasy points on three receptions and 30 yards.

The discrepancy between their estimates is negligible. However, their projected fantasy points are above the median of 5.2 points per game for tight ends. Therefore, get them if you want a boost from the position.