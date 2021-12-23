"Enough of this voting nonsense" - Jordan Poyer's wife Rachel Bush SLAMS Pro Bowl selections

Jordan Poyer has quietly been a solid defender in his career in the NFL. Unfortunately for the football player, he was not rewarded with a Pro Bowl nod for his services in 2021 and his wife is not happy about it.

Rachel Bush took to Twitter to voice her displeasure over her husband's "snubbing," as she would undoubtedly call it.

Jordan Poyer's wife unleashes in response to Pro Bowl selection snub

Rachel Bush was outraged when she learned her husband would not be in the Pro Bowl in 2021. As is commonplace in today's world, Poyer's spouse took to Twitter to vent her frustrations.

No doubt Poyer and other I feel for Jordan Poyer. He’s proven time and time again that he’s among the best of the best at the safety position yet he never gets the recognition that he deserves.No doubt Poyer and other #Bills defenders will have a big chip on their shoulder over the Pro Bowl snubs. I feel for Jordan Poyer. He’s proven time and time again that he’s among the best of the best at the safety position yet he never gets the recognition that he deserves. No doubt Poyer and other #Bills defenders will have a big chip on their shoulder over the Pro Bowl snubs. Seriously. twitter.com/ryantalbotbill… Seriously. twitter.com/ryantalbotbill…

Rachel @Rachel__Bush #1 defense in the NFL and not a single defensive player from the Bills in the dang pro bowl. How is that a pro bowl then? 🤣 #1 defense in the NFL and not a single defensive player from the Bills in the dang pro bowl. How is that a pro bowl then? 🤣

Rachel @Rachel__Bush Said it last year, going to say it again lol pro bowl should have the PROS in it. Enough of this voting nonsense. Jordan and Micah are the best. Simple facts. Can’t argue with stats. FIVE picks. Top graded coverage. Give me a damn break. Said it last year, going to say it again lol pro bowl should have the PROS in it. Enough of this voting nonsense. Jordan and Micah are the best. Simple facts. Can’t argue with stats. FIVE picks. Top graded coverage. Give me a damn break.

Many would say the Pro Bowl is more about popularity than production. In other words, the most famous players make the cut and everyone else comes second.

That said, to be popular enough in the NFL to make the Pro Bowl, most would agree that players need to pass a certain benchmark of talent in the league.

In other words, to get to the Pro Bowl, a player has to be popular as well as good. One way to get popular is to play for a mainstream team with a massive national fanbase.

Unfortunately for the Bills, who have struggled mightily since the Jim Kelly era, there haven't been many opportunities to acquire new fans.

Granted, many would agree the Bills have been better in the last four years than in the previous two decades.

However, to gain a fanbase big enough to get votes for a defensive safety into the Pro Bowl, teams need to dominate for several consecutive years.

For instance, the Kansas City Chiefs had been (barring a few stretches) porous since the 1960s before Andy Reid arrived.

Since then, the Chiefs have seen their quarterback become a perennial Pro Bowler.

Another factor going against Poyer is the camera.

When watching a football game, the camera cuts off the part of the field that the safety routinely plays in. It takes a deep throw for the safety to get on screen.

Therefore, there are fewer opportunities to make an impression. Fewer looks for the fans mean less visability for safeties in popularity.

This has made it tougher for Poyer to break through.

In 2021, Poyer has five interceptions, 58 tackles, and has earned a 78.8 PFF grade. He's allowed 13 receptions on 27 targets.

This means teams aren't throwing his way much. When they do, he's intercepted the ball roughly one-fifth of the time.

Put simply, quarterbacks are playing with fire when targeting Poyer.

