JuJu Smith-Schuster fantasy outlook: Is Patriots WR a good pick in 2023?

JuJu Smith-Schuster has been a consistent wide receiver in his NFL career, being a reliable target in any offense that he's been in. At just 26 years old, he will be suiting with his third team, the New England Patriots.

Last season, he played with the Kansas City Chiefs and had his second-best campaign in terms of yards. Smith-Schuster had 933 yards to go with 78 receptions and three touchdowns. Before that, the wideout spent five seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

His numbers show that he could certainly help in fantasy football in 2023.

JuJu Smith-Schuster's 2023 Fantasy Outlook

Smith-Schuster is a risk versus reward option in terms of his fantasy outlook in 2023. He is on a New England offense that lacks depth at the wide receiver position.

Smith-Schuster is the team's top wideout on the depth chart but sort of thins out afterward.

Veterans DeVante Parker and Kendrick Bourne are his lone challengers when it comes to targets at the position. Parker had 47 targets to Bourne's 48 with New England in 2022.

With the Chiefs last season, Smith-Schuster was targeted 101 times by Patrick Mahomes in the offense.

Mac Jones will be Smith-Schuster's new quarterback this season, which could see a slight dip in fantasy numbers. In 14 starts last season, Jones threw for 2,997 yards, 14 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.

The question is can Jones give Smith-Schuster the targets needed to thrive in the Patriots' offense?

Is JuJu Smith-Schuster a good pick in Fantasy Football this year?

All things considered, Smith-Schuster is a good pick in fantasy football this upcoming season. His lone "bad" season was when he missed 12 games with a shoulder injury with the Steelers in the 2021 season.

He proved last season with Kansas City his worth to fantasy owners when healthy. As mentioned earlier, it's a new quarterback in Jones but could see 100+ targets in New England.

There's no major risk in picking him, especially as looks for his second 1,000-yards season in 2023. If you are looking to acquire Smith-Schuster or any other assets in your fantasy football leagues, make sure to check out our trade analyzer.

Where should you draft JuJu Smith-Schuster this year?

Smith-Schuster's ADP sees him as the consensus 44th-best fantasy receiver this season. This means he's in line to be taken in the middle rounds, depending on the number of teams in a fantasy league.

His ADP is in the area of fellow receivers Kadarius Toney, Odell Beckham Jr., and Treylon Burks. The projected fantasy draft placement could see him as a value pick if he's the centerpiece of the Patriots' offense.

He could slip down a bit if owners take rookies Zay Flowers and Quentin Johnston over him. Overall, he should be available in those middle rounds.