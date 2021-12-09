Justin Fields Fantasy Football Update: Is Bears QB playing against Packers in Week 14?

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields has remained sidelined for the last two games after suffering a rib injury in Week 11. Andy Dalton has filled in for Fields since then and went 1-1 as a starter. However, Dalton appears to have suffered a hand injury and has not practiced this week, which begs the question of whether Justin Fields is good to go for the Bears in Week 14. Nick Foles is the third-string quarterback and would get the start if Fields is not cleared, but luckily for the Bears, their rookie quarterback is good to play against the Green Bay Packers.

The Bears should be happy to see Justin Fields back on the field. But should fantasy football managers be as happy to play him now that he's healthy?

This will be Fields' second start against the Packers this season. The first meeting was not kind to Fields as he had 174 passing yards, a touchdown, an interception and 43 rushing yards for a total of just under 11 fantasy football points.

Green Bay is getting back Za'Darius Smith and Jaire Alexander for the defense, but Justin Fields should use his previous meeting with the Packers' defense to his advantage and learn from it. He's projected to be a QB2 this week in fantasy football, but has a low ceiling and should only be started as a SuperFlex in desperate situations. For many, this week counts as a desperate situation, with the fantasy football playoffs beginning next week.

After Green Bay, Fields will face the Minnesota Vikings, the Seattle Seahawks and the New York Giants, granting you reach the championship round of the playoffs.

Scott Spratt @Scott_Spratt If you're curious how much quarterback styles matter for fantasy, Darnell Mooney just dropped from 14th to 41st in my half PPR WR projections/rankings (assuming Allen Robinson is out) from the Andy Dalton to Justin Fields quarterback switch. If you're curious how much quarterback styles matter for fantasy, Darnell Mooney just dropped from 14th to 41st in my half PPR WR projections/rankings (assuming Allen Robinson is out) from the Andy Dalton to Justin Fields quarterback switch.

The only "favorable" matchup for Justin Fields and the Bears will be the Seattle Seahawks, who recently lost safety Jamal Adams for the season. But it's not like Justin Fields has been a great fantasy quarterback in 2021. He's ranked QB30 and has just three games with 10+ fantasy football points. It doesn't help that Allen Robinson and Marquise Goodwin are injured as well.

With Darnell Mooney and Damiere Byrd as the starting receivers, Fields will have to step up to warrant any consideration of being inserted into any fantasy football starting lineup.

