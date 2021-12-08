Justin Herbert leads Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes in this impressive passing metric

Los Angeles Chargers rookie quarterback Justin Herbert had a standout rookie season in 2020 that garnered him Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. Herbert hasn't cooled down in his sophomore season and is keeping the Los Angeles Chargers a part of the playoff talk.

In Sunday's Week 13 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, Justin Herbert threw for 317 yards, making it the third consecutive game he has thrown over 300 passing yards. Sunday's game was also Herbert's 15th game, throwing over 300 passing yards.

Not only is that a valiant effort from a second-year player, but it also surpasses some of the other top quarterbacks in the league in that time period.

Herbert's 15th 300-yard passing games in two seasons is two more than Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes have had in a two-year period (both tied at 13).

Earlier this season, Herbert and the Chargers defeated Mahomes and the Chiefs for a division win. Herbert threw for 281 yards and four touchdowns against the Chiefs, giving Mahomes a run as one of the best quarterbacks in the AFC.

Justin Herbert surpasses Brady and Mahomes in passing stat

NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS Most 300-yard Passing Games last 2 seasons



Justin Herbert 15

Patrick Mahomes 13

Tom Brady 13 Most 300-yard Passing Games last 2 seasonsJustin Herbert 15Patrick Mahomes 13Tom Brady 13 https://t.co/tY8L8Ey2ul

Of the 15 300-yard passing games that Justin Herbert has had within his first two seasons, he has thrown seven in 12 games this season. Herbert, who was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 13, has over 3,500 passing yards this season.

The matchup between the Bengals and Chargers was a much anticipated meeting between two of last year's first-round draft picks, Justin Herbert and Joe Burrow.

Charlie Goldsmith @CharlieG__ Here’s how the Bengals lined up on Justin Herbert’s three deepest passes of the first half.



The Bengals were playing zone, likely to limit the deep ball. And Herbert had the arm strength to throw the ball over top of the zone for deep completions. Here’s how the Bengals lined up on Justin Herbert’s three deepest passes of the first half.The Bengals were playing zone, likely to limit the deep ball. And Herbert had the arm strength to throw the ball over top of the zone for deep completions. https://t.co/if2pCHSVzE

Justin Herbert clearly won the first meeting between the two, even catching a two-point conversion from wide receiver Keenan Allen as the Chargers successfully pulled off a "Philly Special" to take an early, commanding lead on Sunday afternoon.

Justin Herbert isn't new to breaking records. He broke the rookie record for passing touchdowns last season with 31 and threw for over 4,336 passing yards in his first NFL season.

The rookie record for touchdown passes was originally 27 and set by Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers are 7-5 and find themselves in the thick of the AFC playoff discussion, just one game behind the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West.

Edited by LeRon Haire