Justin Herbert Madden 24 rating: What overall is Chargers QB in game’s latest edition?

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is rated 87 in the latest edition of Madden 24. The newly minted highest-paid player in the NFL is third in throwing power (96) and tied with Ryan Tannehill for ninth in throwing under pressure (87).
He's also tied with Dak Prescott for sixth in deep accuracy (88) and eighth in medium accuracy (88). He had his best completion percentage season in the league (68.2) but threw for fewer yards (4,739) and touchdowns (25) than in 2021.
Justin Herbert's Madden 24 attributes
Here is a rundown of Justin Herbert's Madden 24 attributes ahead of the official launch of the video game:
86 General Ratings
- 86 Speed
- 89 Acceleration
- 71 Strength
- 80 Agility
- 80 Awareness
- 84 Jumping
- 93 Injury
- 91 Stamina
- 95 Toughness
90 Passing-specific Ratings
- 96 Throw Power
- 91 Throw Accuracy Short
- 88 Throw Accuracy Medium
- 88 Throw Accuracy Deep
- 92 Throw on the Run
- 88 Play Action
- 87 Throw Under Pressure
18 Receiving Ratings
- 39 Catching
- 18 Spectacular Catch
- 12 Catch in Traffic
- 17 Short Route Running
- 13 Medium Route Running
- 10 Deep Route Running
- 14 Release
67 Ball-carrier Ratings
- 68 Carrying
- 58 Trucking
- 80 BC Vision
- 63 Stiff Arm
- 58 Spin Move
- 67 Juke Move
- 59 Break Tackle
- 79 Break Sack
- 72 Change of Direction
22 Defense Ratings
- 36 Tackle
- 10 Power Moves
- 10 Finesse Moves
- 26 Block Shedding
- 41 Pursuit
- 16 Play Recognition
- 11 Man Coverage
- 18 Zone Coverage
- 33 Hit Power
- 14 Press
18 Blocking Ratings
- 24 Run Block
- 17 Pass Block
- 23 Impact Blocking
- 19 Run Block Power
- 13 Run Block Finesse
- 12 Pass Block Power
- 17 Pass Block Finesse
- 18 Lead Block
16 Kicking Ratings
- 20 Kick Power
- 16 Kick Accuracy
- 12 Kick Return
2,537 Total Attributes
Is Justin Herbert a top-five-rated quarterback in Madden 24?
No, Justin Herbert is not a top-five rated QB on Madden 24, even though he fell just outside the top-five list this year. The following QBs are ranked higher than the Los Angeles Chargers shot caller:
- Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs - 99 overall
- Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals - 95 overall
- Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills - 94 overall
- Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens - 91 overall
- Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles - 88 overall
Justin Herbert's NFL legacy
Justin Herbert was a standout quarterback in college, representing the Oregon Tigers with distinction. He won the 2019 Pac-12 Championship and was named MVP of the 2020 Rose Bowl during his time in college.
These performances convinced the Los Angeles Chargers to select him as the No. 6 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
Since entering the NFL, Herbert has broken numerous records. Such records include but aren't limited to the following:
- He was the first quarterback to record 30 TD passes in each of his first two seasons
- Most 300-yard passing games by a rookie QB
- Most completions by a rookie QB
- Most completions in first 50 NFL games with 1,316
- Most games with at least three TD passes by a rookie
- Most passing yards in a QB's first two seasons with 9,350
- Most total touchdowns by a rookie QB with 36
- Most total touchdowns in a QB's first two seasons with 77
Justin Herbert is arguably a top-five quarterback in the NFL, and he is worth every dollar in his record-setting new contract. Herbert would be a solid option to use in Madden 24.
