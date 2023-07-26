Justin Herbert Madden 24 rating: What overall is Chargers QB in game’s latest edition?

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is rated 87 in the latest edition of Madden 24. The newly minted highest-paid player in the NFL is third in throwing power (96) and tied with Ryan Tannehill for ninth in throwing under pressure (87).

He's also tied with Dak Prescott for sixth in deep accuracy (88) and eighth in medium accuracy (88). He had his best completion percentage season in the league (68.2) but threw for fewer yards (4,739) and touchdowns (25) than in 2021.

iregretlikingsports @Jimmy2424555



Jalen Hurts: 88

Justin Herbert: 87

Aaron Rodgers: 86

Tua Tagovailoa: 83 Which of the Quarterbacks got disrespected the most on their Madden 24 rating?Jalen Hurts: 88Justin Herbert: 87Aaron Rodgers: 86Tua Tagovailoa: 83 pic.twitter.com/3ReKeSJjgY " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/3ReKeSJjgY" target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/3ReKeSJjgY" target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/3ReKeSJjgY

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Justin Herbert's Madden 24 attributes

Here is a rundown of Justin Herbert's Madden 24 attributes ahead of the official launch of the video game:

86 General Ratings

86 Speed

89 Acceleration

71 Strength

80 Agility

80 Awareness

84 Jumping

93 Injury

91 Stamina

95 Toughness

90 Passing-specific Ratings

96 Throw Power

91 Throw Accuracy Short

88 Throw Accuracy Medium

88 Throw Accuracy Deep

92 Throw on the Run

88 Play Action

87 Throw Under Pressure

18 Receiving Ratings

39 Catching

18 Spectacular Catch

12 Catch in Traffic

17 Short Route Running

13 Medium Route Running

10 Deep Route Running

14 Release

67 Ball-carrier Ratings

68 Carrying

58 Trucking

80 BC Vision

63 Stiff Arm

58 Spin Move

67 Juke Move

59 Break Tackle

79 Break Sack

72 Change of Direction

22 Defense Ratings

36 Tackle

10 Power Moves

10 Finesse Moves

26 Block Shedding

41 Pursuit

16 Play Recognition

11 Man Coverage

18 Zone Coverage

33 Hit Power

14 Press

18 Blocking Ratings

24 Run Block

17 Pass Block

23 Impact Blocking

19 Run Block Power

13 Run Block Finesse

12 Pass Block Power

17 Pass Block Finesse

18 Lead Block

16 Kicking Ratings

20 Kick Power

16 Kick Accuracy

12 Kick Return

2,537 Total Attributes

CheckBMS @CheckBMS



1) Patrick Mahomes - 99

2) Joe Burrow - 95

3) Josh Allen - 94

4) Lamar Jackson - 91

5) Jalen Hurts - 88

6) Justin Herbert - 87

7) Dak Prescott - 87

8) Aaron Rodgers - 86

9) Kirk Cousins - 84

10) Tua Tagovailoa - 83



Thoughts? Top 10 QBs in Madden 24:1) Patrick Mahomes - 992) Joe Burrow - 953) Josh Allen - 944) Lamar Jackson - 915) Jalen Hurts - 886) Justin Herbert - 877) Dak Prescott - 878) Aaron Rodgers - 869) Kirk Cousins - 8410) Tua Tagovailoa - 83Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/Aqb0pn8X5b

Is Justin Herbert a top-five-rated quarterback in Madden 24?

No, Justin Herbert is not a top-five rated QB on Madden 24, even though he fell just outside the top-five list this year. The following QBs are ranked higher than the Los Angeles Chargers shot caller:

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs - 99 overall Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals - 95 overall Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills - 94 overall Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens - 91 overall Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles - 88 overall

Justin Herbert's NFL legacy

Justin Herbert was a standout quarterback in college, representing the Oregon Tigers with distinction. He won the 2019 Pac-12 Championship and was named MVP of the 2020 Rose Bowl during his time in college.

These performances convinced the Los Angeles Chargers to select him as the No. 6 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Since entering the NFL, Herbert has broken numerous records. Such records include but aren't limited to the following:

He was the first quarterback to record 30 TD passes in each of his first two seasons

Most 300-yard passing games by a rookie QB

Most completions by a rookie QB

Most completions in first 50 NFL games with 1,316

Most games with at least three TD passes by a rookie

Most passing yards in a QB's first two seasons with 9,350

Most total touchdowns by a rookie QB with 36

Most total touchdowns in a QB's first two seasons with 77

Justin Herbert is arguably a top-five quarterback in the NFL, and he is worth every dollar in his record-setting new contract. Herbert would be a solid option to use in Madden 24.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!