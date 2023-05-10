Kansas City Chiefs opponents 2023: Patrick Mahomes vs Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs headlines possible fixture

The NFL is releasing each team's 2023 schedule this Friday, and while no exact dates have been set, teams have long known their opponents and are now preparing accordingly.

The Kansas City Chiefs enter the season as the reigning champions, having defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in February. However, they have a grueling schedule ahead of them that includes mouthwatering matchups against East teams.

This is a breakdown of the opponents they will face this season:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Type of opponent Home game Away game Division (x2) Denver BroncosLas Vegas RaidersLos Angeles Chargers Denver BroncosLas Vegas RaidersLos Angeles Chargers Intraconference Buffalo BillsMiami Dolphins New England PatriotsNew York Jets Intraconference by 2022 placement Cincinnati Bengals Jacksonville Jaguars Interconference Chicago BearsDetroit Lions Green Bay PackersMinnesota Vikings Interconference by 2022 placement Philadelphia Eagles

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills rematch promises aerial fireworks

Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen are two of the NFL's top quarterbacks

One of the most compelling matchups on the Chiefs' schedule is the game against the Buffalo Bills. Their 2021-22 Divisional Round matchup is considered one of the greatest playoff games in league history, with the lead changing four times (most in a playoff game since the Super Bowl was conceived) and both Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen performing excellently (each threw for over 300 yards and at least three TDs against no interceptions). It also led to a change in playoff scoring rules.

This will be the third straight time where the two teams will collide, and once again Mahomes and Allen will have plenty of passes to throw. Travis Kelce and Stefon Diggs are expected to be the main playmakers for their respective teams, but other players like Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Dawson Knox may play significant roles as well.

Tyreek Hill's homecoming, Eagles Super Bowl rematch highlight rest of 2023 schedule

Tyreek Hill will visit his former team for the very first time

Also on the Chiefs' schedule is a matchup against the Miami Dolphins and former top receiver Tyreek Hill. Ever since he was traded, Hill has only intensified his disdain for his former team, so expect loud boos every time he plays a snap.

There is also a clash with the Philadelphia Eagles in a rematch of Super Bowl LVII. During the offseason, the Eagles shored up their defense, adding rookies Jalen Carter and Moro Ojomo to an already formidable line led by veterans Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham. And when combined with linebacker Haason Reddick and defensive backs James Bradberry and Darius Slay, Mahomes suddenly has plenty of foes to worry about on the field.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes