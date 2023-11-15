Ken Dorsey net worth: Former Bills OC's wealth in 2023 explored

According to 'Idol Net Worth', Ken Dorsey is worth an estimated $17 million. The former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator accumulated this sizable net worth through a long playing career in the NFL, as well as an array of well-paying coaching roles acquired following his retirement from playing.

Up until recently, Ken Dorsey was the offensive coordinator of the Buffalo Bills, one of the most exciting offenses in the National Football League. However, he was relieved of his duties a mere one day after the Bills lost to the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ken Dorsey's playing career

Ken Dorsey was the winningest quarterback in the history of the University of Miami. The Orinda, California native earned numerous accolades in his collegiate football career, such as the 2001 BCS National Championship, the 2001 Maxwell Award, two Chic Harley Awards, two NCAA Quarterback of the Year Awards, and two Archie Griffin Awards.

Be an NFL GM, make draft decisions, and experience the thrill with our NFL Mock Draft Simulator

Following his incredible performances in college, Dorsey was chosen by NFL powerhouse San Francisco 49ers in round seven of the 2023 NFL Draft. Dorsey spent his NFL career as a backup QB, and he never got the chance to lead a franchise like he did during his college football career with the University of Miami. Dorsey represented the 49ers for three years before being traded to the Cleveland Browns along with a seventh-round selection in the 2007 Draft for Trent Dilfer. Once again, he served mainly as a backup QB for the Browns and was eventually released on February 9, 2009; he never played in the NFL again.

Expand Tweet

Ken Dorsey's coaching career

Upon retirement, Ken Dorsey tried his hand at coaching, a passion that he held during his playing days. Dorsey started as the quarterbacks coach for the Lakewood Ranch Mustangs high school team. He performed admirably in the role and was later named the offensive coordinator at Riverview High School (Sarasota, Florida) in April 2011.

However, Dorsey didn't stay at the collegiate level for too long, as he was appointed as a professional scout by the Cleveland Browns in August 2011. He performed admirably in the role and eventually transitioned to the coaching department of the Browns in 2013. Dorsey eventually rose to quarterbacks coach during the Ron Rivera administration. However, he left the franchise in January 2018 after a productive five-year spell with the franchise.

Dorsey's next NFL role was with the Buffalo Bills when he was employed as the quarterbacks coach by head coach Sean McDermott. He kept rising within the franchise before eventually becoming the offensive coordinator in 2022. He lasted just over a year in the role before being fired by the Bills after a 5–5 start to the 2023 NFL season.