Ken Dorsey fired: Who is the Bills' new offensive coordinator?

The Buffalo Bills officially fired offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey on Tuesday. On Monday night, Buffalo lost 24-22 to the Denver Broncos in a game in which the offense struggled once again.

Following the loss, Bills fans took to social media, and once again called for Dorsey to be fired. On Tuesday afternoon, the Bills announced that the team relieved Dorsey of his duties.

In place of Ken Dorsey, Buffalo announced that quarterbacks coach Joe Brady will now take over as the interim offensive coordinator.

Brady previously served as the offensive coordinator of the Carolina Panthers in 2020 and 2021 and was also the passing game coordinator of the LSU Tigers group that won a national title and was led by Joe Burrow.

Sean McDermott previously defended Ken Dorsey in Week 9

The news of Ken Dorsey being fired as offensive coordinator may come as a bit of a surprise.

Just last week after the Bills offense struggled against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sean McDermott spoke to the media and defended the job that Dorsey was doing.

“I get it. I understand everyone’s frustration,” McDermott said. “I absolutely do. We’re working extremely hard to make the adjustments we have to make. Ken is doing the same. So, I remain confident in Ken and our offensive staff, and we continue to work hard at improving.”

McDermott was also asked point-blank last week if there was any thought of firing or removing Dorsey from calling plays and he said no.

However, after another lackluster performance from the offense, the Bills decided to part ways with Dorsey.

Following the loss to the Broncos on Monday Night Football, Buffalo is now 5-5 and is favored to miss the playoffs, according to betting odds.

However, Josh Allen remains confident that the Bills can turn the season around and make the playoffs.

"I'm still confident, but it's no secret the clock's ticking, got to have some urgency now... It's still high. Again, we've done it before, I know we can do it, it's just a matter of doing it."

Buffalo will now host the New York Jets in Week 11 in what has become a must-win game. They will also do it with Joe Brady now calling plays in hopes that can spark the Bills' offense.