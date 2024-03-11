Kirk Cousins has served as the Minnesota Vikings quarterback for the past six seasons, but he's ready to move on from the team and resume his career with another.

Shortly after the legal tampering period for free agency began on Monday, March 11, news broke that Cousins agreed to a deal with the Atlanta Falcons. The deal is reportedly for four years and is up to $180 million with $100 million guaranteed.

As the Falcons landed their franchise quarterback of the future by signing Kirk Cousins, the Vikings will now have a big void to fill this offseason, and they must begin the process now.

Minnesota Vikings: Potential replacements for Kirk Cousins in free agency/draft

Kirk Cousins has been a good quality quarterback in his career. He's been a Pro Bowler four times and is just under 40,000 career passing yards while leading the Vikings to playoff appearances during his six-year tenure.

The Vikings have Jaren Hall and Nick Mullens under contract as quarterbacks. But they will look to add at least one more quarterback through the draft or free agency.

Here are four replacements that the Minnesota Vikings could or should go after to replace Kirk Cousins:

#1 - J.J. McCarthy

Holding pick No. 11 in the 2024 NFL draft, the Minnesota Vikings won't be in prime position to select one of the top quarterbacks this year.

However, with 2024's quarterback class being deep, there is a chance they could land a quality quarterback of their choice at pick No. 11. One strong possibility is Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

McCarthy has been skyrocketing up draft boards, and the Vikings are viewed to be one of many teams interested in him.

#2 - Gardner Minshew

Garnder Minshew has been a journeyman for his NFL career, and if the Vikings can't find a long-term quarterback, they could sign him for a season or two.

Minshew played well last season with the Indianapolis Colts after rookie Anthony Richardson got hurt early in the season as he was named a Pro Bowler. Minshew went 7-6 as the Colts' starting quarterback while throwing over 3,300 yards.

#3 - Sam Darnold

Per reports, the Minnesota Vikings are known suitors for veteran quarterback Sam Darnold.

Darnold reportedly has a strong market, so he could land somewhere soon. He started in one game last season for the San Francisco 49ers and has started seven games over the course of the previous two seasons.

#4 - Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco proved that he is still a capable quarterback in the NFL.

He was signed toward the end of the season and joined the Cleveland Browns after they suffered multiple quarterback injuries. At age 39, Flacco led them to a 4-1 record, which was good enough for them to make the playoffs.

Maybe he can use that same magic with the Vikings if signed by them this offseason.

#5 - Ryan Tannehill

Ryan Tannehill is another option the Vikings can explore this offseason.

Tannehill has started over 150 games in his career and has been named a Pro Bowler and Comeback Player of the Year.

After a 12-5 season in 2021, Tannehill hasn't had the same success the last two seasons. He's gone 9-11 over the previous two seasons but could be a cheap, short-term option at quarterback for Minnesota.

Who do you think the Vikings will replace Kirk Cousins with?