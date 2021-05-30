NFL: Which wide receiver has the longest wingspan?

Atlanta Falcons first-round draft selection Kyle Pitts impressed scouts throughout his career at the University of Florida. Then at the virtual NFL combine, his stats spoke for themselves. They led to him to being selected fourth overall by the Atlanta Falcons.

Kyle Pitts has the longest wingspan for a WR in 20 years

One of the stats that has shocked scouts and NFL organizations alike is Kyle Pitts' wingspan. Pitts, the twenty-year-old tight end, has a 83 3/8" length. It is the longest wingspan measured by any wide receiver or tight end in the last twenty years. The average wingspan among the other NFL wide receivers and tight ends is about 75.5 inches.

The long wingspan proves why Kyle Pitts is such a threat at tight end. He can make plays happen with his long arms, catching balls that might just be a little higher than his six foot six frame. Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan could find that helpful for the rookie playmaker as they face NFC East rivals.

— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 31, 2021

One of the longest wingspan measurements for wide receivers in recent years is Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf. At the NFL Combine in 2019, Metcalf's wingspan measured in at 82 7/8". Metcalf is one of the most dynamic wide receivers in the National Football League.

Compare this to what Kyle Pitts is expected to do while making the transition from College Football to the National Football League. If the wingspan is any indication as to what he is capable of along with what he has done at the University of Florida, the Falcons have a tremendous player in their ranks.

In 2020, even while missing a few games due to a concussion, Kyle Pitts had 770 yards and twelve touchdowns. Pitts was former Florida Gators quarterback Kyle Trask's favorite target for the long ball. The duo were among the best in the Gators' history. Kyle Pitts was a unanimous All-American and John Mackey Award winner, the title given to the best tight end in all of college football.

Notable Wingspan Lengths

Kyle Pitts and D.K. Metcalf have the longest wingspans in the NFL. But there are also other receivers whose wingspans are still quite long. San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk has an 80" wingspan and he is just 6'1.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins has an impressive 81" wingspan and he is 6'4. Former Ohio State cornerback Jeffrey Okudah's wingspan measured in at 78 5/8" and he is 6'1 and plays in the secondary.