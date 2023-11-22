Kyler Murray or Justin Herbert, Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Fantasy outlook for QBs in Week 12

Kyler Murray and Justin Herbert have done reasonably well stats-wise, even if their teams have struggled to generate victories. In his second game back from injury, Murray had 214 passing yards, 51 rushing yards, and two touchdowns in their loss to the Houston Texans.

Meanwhile, Justin Herbert had 260 passing yards, 73 rushing yards, and two touchdowns in their defeat against the Green Bay Packers. As both quarterbacks try to improve their team’s win-loss mark, which will be the better fantasy football option for Week 12?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Considering a player swap to help you win? Fire up Sportskeeda's Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer to get a fair deal.

Considering trading for Puka Nacua? Fire up our Trade Analzyer to get a fair deal

Is Kyler Murray a good fantasy option in Week 12?

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray

Typically, NFL players are banged up this late in the season. Either they are sidelined by injuries or are playing through discomfort. However, Kyler Murray is relatively fresh because of the ACL injury that sidelined him for the first half of the 2023 NFL season.

Fresh off the gates, the Pro Bowl quarterback showed the versatility that made the Arizona Cardinals entrust their future to him. The first overall pick in the 2019 draft had 249 yards, 33 rushing yards, and a touchdown in their win over the Atlanta Falcons.

A week later, he had a passing and a rushing touchdown against the Texans, accounting for 12 of the Cardinals’ 16 points in the loss. Those numbers translate to 17 fantasy points against the Falcons and 22 versus Houston.

Therefore, Kyler Murray has a nice rhythm even if the Cardinals are guaranteed a losing season. Despite potentially missing out on the postseason, he is still a solid fantasy option because they will face the Los Angeles Rams in Week 12.

Their NFC West division rivals allow 17.2 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, ranked 15th through Week 11. The Rams are also tied for the second-fewest interceptions with five and 13th in passing yards allowed per game at 217.8.

With Murray getting his football bearings back, there’s an opportunity to dominate against the Super Bowl LVI champions. Hence, put Kyler Murray as your starter or a superflex in two-quarterback leagues.

Read More: Josh Dobbs vs Matthew Stafford, Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Evaluating Fantasy Outlook for QBs in Week 12

Is Justin Herbert a good fantasy option in Week 12?

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert

Simply put, Justin Herbert must be a starter in your fantasy football squad every time he plays. He can rack up passing yards despite a depleted receiving corps. After putting up just 136 yards in their Week 9 win over the New York Jets, he threw for 323 yards and four touchdowns versus the Detroit Lions.

While the Los Angeles Chargers are on a two-game losing streak, Herbert has 48 completions for 583 yards and six touchdowns during that stretch. He has also completed 66.2 percent of his throws in ten games this season. Herbert also flashed his mobility with a season-high 73 rushing yards against Green Bay.

Justin Herbert’s 2,609 passing yards through Week 11 ranks eighth among quarterbacks. He is tied for third with 19 touchdown passes against only five interceptions.

However, producing those numbers might be difficult in Week 12 against the Baltimore Ravens. The AFC’s best team allows the second-fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks at 12.6 per game.

The Ravens are tied for the third-most interceptions with 10 and allow the third-fewest passing yards per game (169.7). They also have the most sacks through Week 11 with 44, five more than second-place Buffalo Bills.

Still, Herbert has proven his ability to perform against tough opposition. Playing at home against Baltimore should boost his numbers as well. Therefore, make him your starter regardless of your league format.

Read More: Joe Mixon vs David Montgomery, Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Evaluating Fantasy Outlook for RBs in Week 12

Kyler Murray vs. Justin Herbert: Who to start in Week 12?

Kyler Murray and Justin Herbert fantasy projections for 2023 Week 12

While Sportskeeda’s Start/Sit Optimizer projects Kyler Murray to have better numbers, his advantage over Justin Herbert is negligible. Murray is predicted to finish with 18.6 fantasy points on 217 passing yards, 38 rushing yards, a touchdown, and an interception.

Meanwhile, Herbert is projected to collect 17.9 points on 289 passing yards, nine rushing yards, and two touchdowns. Both projections are above the 17-point median allowed to quarterbacks this season, where the Minnesota Vikings and Tennessee Titans are.

D'Andre Swift or Isiah Pacheco in Week 11? Fire up our Start/Sit Optimizer for the right call on MNF